ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s last nuclear power plant gets $1bn funding to extend life

By Gabrielle Canon and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itbEs_0jJfkdBt00

California’s last nuclear plant could get a new lease on life after the Biden administration announced the approval of up to $1.1bn in conditional funding on Monday. The grant funds may offer a path to keeping the ageing facility known as Diablo Canyon online beyond its scheduled shutdown in 2025.

Related: The last nuclear plant in California – and the unexpected quest to save it

Tucked against picturesque bluffs along California’s central coast, the plant has faced a spate of controversies over the decades, for its impact on underwater ecosystems, the production of toxic waste and its proximity to earthquake fault lines. Its planned closure by 2025 seemed an all-but-certain step in California’s ambitious journey toward a greener future.

But concerns over the state’s ability to generate enough green energy to fill the gap left by the plant’s closure grew as the deadline neared. The state is far from finding a reliable and climate-conscious replacement for the energy produced by the plant. The largest single-source provider in the state generates more than 8% of California’s electricity, enough to supply more than 3 million residents . California is facing steep energy challenges that are only expected to worsen as the climate crisis intensifies.

It’s an issue being grappled with in states across the US. The nuclear power industry’s 92 reactors generate more than half of the country’s virtually carbon-free electricity, but about a dozen reactors have closed since 2013 in the face of competition from renewable energy and plants that burn plentiful natural gas.

As part of its effort to fight the climate crisis, the Biden administration set aside these grant funds to keep struggling nuclear plants online.

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has also been among those strongly advocating for extending the life of Diablo Canyon, thereby giving the state more time to complete its ambitious green energy transition. In September, the governor pushed state lawmakers to approve a $1bn loan to keep the facility running an additional five years. The federal funds – the terms of which are still being negotiated – would help cover operating costs and be doled out over the course of four years.

Diablo Canyon still has obstacles to cross though, most significantly the need for a renewed license from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Significant upgrades were needed to ensure the plant could continue to operate safely and sustainably. And there are still vocal critics of any plan to keep it open.

“The danger of Diablo Canyon is that it is a tempting way of somehow assuming that there’s an easy way to avoid responsibility for the next phases of the clean energy transition,” said Ralph Cavanagh, the energy co-director of the environmental advocacy organization Natural Resources Defense Council’s Climate and clean energy program, who helped negotiated the plant’s decommission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Piu_0jJfkdBt00
Diablo Canyon supplies 8% of California’s electricity. Photograph: Michael Mariant/AP

Critics also highlight how the region is vulnerable to earthquakes and that there is no permanent place for disposing of radioactive nuclear waste.

Suzanne Hosn, a spokesperson for PG&E, the utility company that operates the plant, said Diablo can “safely withstand extreme natural events, including potential earthquakes, tsunamis and flooding”.

Hosn pointed to analyses performed in 2015 by the NRC after the 2011 crisis at the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan that was slammed by a tsunami, releasing radioactive materials and forcing the evacuation of some 80,000 residents. The NRC said in the 2015 reports that Diablo was safe from tsunamis including ones generated by underwater landslides and earthquakes.

Calling nuclear the “nation’s largest source of clean electricity”, US secretary of energy, Jennifer Granholm, said the grant was a “critical step toward ensuring that our domestic nuclear fleet will continue providing reliable and affordable power”.

Biden has set a goal of decarbonizing the grid by 2035, and the administration is relying on nuclear energy to play a part. The grant is intended to ensure that plants like Diablo Canyon can stay afloat.

“We can protect these facilities and the communities they serve,” Granholm said.

Reuters contributed reporting to this story

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Letters: Jerry Lee Lewis obituary

I loved Jerry Lee Lewis’s rockers, but also his country weepies, such as How’s My Ex Treating You. It was thus disconcerting to hear from a friend how the star behaved at a press conference to launch a UK tour in the early 1970s. Lewis was taking questions...
San Francisco Examiner

Who pays for climate change impacts, now that Californians have rejected Prop. 30?

Proposition 30, the measure that would tax the wealthy to fund electric vehicle rebates and fight wildfires, was rejected by California voters in Tuesday’s election. The measure, which San Franciscans overwhelmingly supported, would have imposed a 1.75% income tax increase on Californians who make over $2 million to reduce air pollution and emissions by investing in electric vehicles and programs to mitigate wildfire risk. Prop. 30’s failure represents a win...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
MySanAntonio

There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud

The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
TEXAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

509K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy