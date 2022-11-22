Indonesian authorities say earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble; 31 still missing

Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Italy’s interior minister says no deaths confirmed after landslide on island of Ischia; vice premier earlier said 8 dead
MILAN (AP) — Italy’s interior minister says no deaths confirmed after landslide on island of Ischia; vice premier earlier said 8 dead. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said. The shootings took place...
Comments / 0