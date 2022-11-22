ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Dozens of Women Killed in Factory Fire Tragedy

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

A fire at a factory in central China has claimed dozens of victims, mostly women, in the country's latest industrial tragedy, state media outlets said on Tuesday.

The blaze in Anyang, a city of 5.5 million people in Henan province, broke out at roughly 4:30 p.m. local time on Monday and wasn't brought under control for another four hours, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. The fire would only be fully extinguished by 11 p.m.

City authorities confirmed the deaths of at least 38 people, with an additional two victims said to have been treated in hospital for minor injuries. An unspecified number of suspects connected to the ownership and operation of the factory were taken into custody on as yet undisclosed charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0zEH_0jJfkMNe00

Local newspaper Henan Daily , citing the findings of a preliminary investigation, said the fire was caused by "illegal activity," including violations of welding regulations.

State media footage showed flames and smoke engulfing a two-story steel structure in Anyang's Wenfeng district reportedly belonging to industrial goods company Kaixinda Trading. The facility dealt with the storage of various materials including "specialized chemicals," reports said.

According to CCTV, plastics, cloths, furniture and medicines were among the materials that caught fire, while some 240 firefighters and 63 fire trucks were reportedly dispatched to the scene.

The economy of Henan, a densely populated province of 99 million people, mostly thrives on agriculture, heavy industry and the extraction of raw minerals. Larger urban areas host high-tech and service industries; provincial capital Zhengzhou, for instance, is home to Apple's largest iPhone assembler .

Monday's fire killed a large number of women who had been employed to make cotton clothes and pants, reported Hangzhou-based newspaper Metro Express . Their presence at the factory was typical of the mostly female workers toiling in China's garment and textile industries.

A nearby supermarket owner, a man identified by the last name Chen, told the paper that the production and storage facility was constructed five or six years earlier. "Mostly women worked in the factory. There are many of these storage facilities in the area," he said.

Most of the women were from nearby villages. A close relative in her 60s was among the victims, he said. "The youngest victim was in her 30s and the oldest in her 70s."

While a detailed examination of the events leading up to the fire was still to come, similar industrial accidents in the past were typically caused by the lax enforcement of safety standards—due to cost-cutting, oversight or corruption—in certain Chinese localities.

Dozens were arrested in the port city of Tianjin in northeastern China after a series of explosions rocked a chemical warehouse in August 2015. The incident killed at least 165 people and injured hundreds more in one of the country's worst-ever industrial disasters .

Comments / 914

lifeisanenigma....?
5d ago

Chinese Factory? I bet they lost a lot of children they're not mentioning as well. they are number one for slave labor. and you can bet there was children in that building that died that they are not mentioning

Reply(209)
463
positivecoolvibes
5d ago

☀️🙏🌍 Prayers for all good people all over the planet💡BE wise we are only here for a blink watch what you think🗝try to Unite and live in peace🦉If you like good more then bad and like humanity to survive for awhile in a life worth living for all of us all our children☮️

Reply(19)
229
Becky Barbour
5d ago

please no need to be so negative about slave labor, just be kind, this is the loss of so many people 😢 pray for the healing 🙏 of their family

Reply(27)
139
Related
iheart.com

Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse

The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
msn.com

Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb

Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Over 160 Dead, Hundreds Injured Following Major Earthquake In Indonesia

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Java island Monday (November 21) afternoon. The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 47 miles from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The earthquake left at least 162 people dead and over 700 more injured. It damaged over 2,000 buildings across the island, leaving residents...
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
AOL Corp

At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
Upworthy

Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why

In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
The Independent

Hero fisherman describes being knocked unconscious trying to save pilots from Tanzania plane crash

A fisherman who was one of the first responders when a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania said he was knocked unconscious while trying to save the pilots.At least 19 people, including both the pilots, died on Sunday after a Precision Air flight that departed from the financial capital Dar es Salaam crash-landed in Lake Victoria during treacherous weather conditions as it approached an airport in Bukoba.The plane was carrying 39 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members.Majaliwa Jackson said he panicked when he saw the aircraft approaching from the wrong direction and rushed...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Apartment Therapy

An Entire Abandoned Spanish Village Is For Sale For €260,000

It’s no secret that housing prices in major cities are through the roof. An average studio in Manhattan sells for $553,734, while the average Los Angeles house goes for $922,000. You could buy lots of other things with that money — including, I don’t know, an entire abandoned Spanish village.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1049M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy