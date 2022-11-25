Asda Black Friday sale 2022: Best offers on Shark, Ninja, Kenwood and more

We know there’s Christmas right around the corner, but before we get there, there’s something else on the horizon. Black Friday is back, and it’s guaranteed to make your Christmas shopping plans a lot easier (and cheaper).

The big day itself isn’t until Friday 25 November, but a ton of shops drop deals as early as the beginning of November in the lead up (and hang around afterwards for a while too). So, whether you’re after TVs , laptops , gaming and tech or mattresses , home appliances , beauty and fashion , there is sure to be something to take your fancy this season. And Asda has got deals across the board for you to get your teeth into.

Last year, we saw fantastic deals from Apple , Dyson , LG , Nintendo and more. This year, John Lewis , Very and Boots are among the retailers slashing the prices of their best items. If you want to stay in the loop on what all the big brands are doing for Black Friday, check out our full guide on the brands and retailers that offered the biggest discounts in 2021.

Now, Asda has followed in their footsteps, with great deals on everything from cordless vacuums and blenders to espresso machines and garden egg chairs. There’s also 50 per cent off across much of the George at Asda range, so check that out if you’re looking for bargain clothes. And, yes, the homeware deals include some of our favourite brands here at IndyBest, including Shark, Ninja, BaByliss and Bosch, so you don’t want to miss out.

To make life easy for you, we’ve trawled through the very best deals going at the minute, to bring you our top picks. Keep reading for all the details on Asda Black Friday deals for 2022.

Best Asda Black Friday deals 2022

Shark 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £199.99, now £179, Asda.com

If you’ve been green with envy of all your pals with a cordless vacuum for a while (and hoovering just happens to be your least favourite activity), this week is the time to take the plunge. Asda is offering £20.99 off Shark’s cordless vacuum cleaner, which is guaranteed to make cleaning a whole lot easier. We love Shark here at IndyBest, and we gave it a glowing review last year. Find more Shark deals in our Shark Black Friday article right now.

Buy now

BaByliss hydro-fusion hair dryer: Was £60, now £40, Asda.com

Looking for a new hair dryer that really works? BaByliss’ hydro-fusion is reduced by a third at Asda for Black Friday. This 2,100W hair dryer is super lightweight, with three heat settings, and can be used for a straight blowdry or for soft natural curls. The cord stretches 2m, which gives you freedom, and the rear filter can be easily lifted out, when you want to clean it.

Buy now

Ninja blender: Was £99.99, now £79, Asda.com

Vowed to start making smoothies every morning? Make the dream a reality by investing in a proper blender. This 1,000W model by Ninja is the real deal – simply add your fresh and frozen ingredients and liquid into its 700ml cup, twist on your chosen blade and blend your smoothie in seconds. We gave one of Ninja’s blenders a glowing review earlier this year, so you can definitely trust this brand.

Buy now

Novaro egg chair: Was £174, now £154, Asda.com

OK, so it’s winter right now, and you’re not likely to be spending a lot of time chilling in your garden. But it is the time to get garden furniture deals like this one, so you’re prepped for next year. This egg chair comes in at £154 with a saving of £20, and is guaranteed to make you the envy of your friends.

Buy now

Kenwood stand mixer: Was £170, now £158, Asda.com

Whether you’re looking for a gift for you or for someone else, a Kenwood stand mixer is sure to bring joy to your kitchen. And it’s had £12 knocked off the price for Black Friday, so there’s never been a better moment to get your hands on one. This mixer features a compact design, with a brushed steel bowl and a powerful 1,000W motor. We love Kenwood here at IndyBest, and crowned one of its mixers the ‘best for star bakers’ in our 2022 round-up , so it’s a brand you can trust.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Utilise Black Friday every year, but have no idea where it originated from? You’re not the only one. It actually started in the US, as a follow on from Thanksgiving celebrations, to mark the start of the festive shopping season. But, soon enough, we adopted the tradition over here in the UK. Now, we get great deals on our favourite brands just in time for Christmas presents. What’s not to love?

