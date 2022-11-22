Morocco vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Croatia play Morocco in Group F of the World Cup .

With Belgium favourites to top Group F, Croatia and Morocco could be battling it out for the second qualification spot alongside Canada.

Croatia were finalists four years ago in Russia and Luka Modric remains the leader of the side, with Mateo Kovacic being his partner in midfield.

Morocco will look to influential wing-back Achraf Hakimi and Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech as they aim to improve upon their showing in 2018 when they failed to qualify from the group stages.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Morocco vs Croatia?

The match will kick off at 10am GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 9am, as well as the ITV X player.

What is the team news?

Neither team seem to have any reported injury concerns in the build-up and may opt to stick with settled sides.

Croatia have key partnerships in defence and midfield, with Dejan Lovren partnering Josko Gvardiol at the back and Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic in midfield.

Ivan Perisic will look to rampage down the left, while Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric may compete for the starting spot up front.

For Morocco, Nayef Aguerd should start at the heart of defence despite barely featuring in the Premier League for West Ham this season.

Predicted line-ups

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic

Odds

Morocco: 3/1

Draw: 12/5

Croatia: 13/11

Prediction

Croatia are seasoned World Cup campaigners with a strong record of getting out of their group in recent major tournaments. They will have targeted this opening game against Morocco to get off to a good start. Morocco 0-2 Croatia