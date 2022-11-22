AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 2

Related
Is Spain vs Germany on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Germany look to hit back at this World Cup 2022 after a shock defeat to Japan when they take on freescoring Spain.Hansi Flick’s side must beware a second straight group stage exit after coming unstuck over eight disastrous minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique’s side enjoyed a perfect start to life in Qatar, putting seven past a poor Costa Rica team in response to doubts over their prowess in front of goal.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we’re going to go out and...
Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup
Qatari officials interrupted an Argentinian live television broadcast at the 2022 men’s World Cup.A journalist for the show Nosotros a la Mañana was interviewing a disabled fan when local officials intervened, asking to see official media accreditation.“This is what the Qatar government is like,” a presenter could be heard saying in the studio in Buenos Aires. Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claims they then threatened to confiscate the team’s broadcast equipment. From the back of a car, the reporter later explained that he had been told to leave the area where they were filming because it was private. “I was frightened...
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom.The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatar's beIN Sports Media Group.Saudi-based subscribers who weren't able to watch World Cup matches have flooded TOD TV's Twitter account this week with refund requests and screenshots of the service’s website saying “Sorry, the requested page is violating the regulations of the Media Ministry.”In a message shared by subscribers,...
Spain vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Spain look to heap more misery on Germany with the prospect of pushing the four-time winners to the brink of an early World Cup 2022 exit.Hansi Flick’s side endured a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar when Japan pulled off a thrilling comeback by hitting two goals in eight minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique will be delighted by his side’s start, hitting seven in the thrashing of Costa Rica and discarding doubts over their potential in front of goal in the process.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us...
Croatia vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup group game play out?
Croatia are taking on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium as both sides look for their first win of the World Cup.The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium, but he was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.“He’s our star player. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’ll move on and he’ll have another chance and he’ll bury it,” midfielder...
Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’
Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
Croatia vs Canada LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Kramaric and Livaja turn tide
Croatia face Canada in their second Group F match at the World Cup with the hopes of earning their first win after being held to a goalless draw against Morocco last time out. The 2018 World Cup finalists were far from their best in that opening game and will be focused on getting the job done against Canada.However, that will be a tricky task. As Belgium found out in their opener, this Canadian team is full of young, spirited talent that utilises pace and pressing to their advantage. They were the more aggressive team against the Belgians and were...
Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after Zakaria Aboukhlal hits late second
Abdelhamid Sabiri scored from an audaciously tight angle and fellow substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in stoppage time as Morocco pulled off a shock 2-0 win over Belgium in World Cup Group F on Sunday.Sabiri’s free kick from near the corner flag caught out Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the near post as it curled in for the 73rd-minute winner, securing only Morocco‘s third victory at the World Cup finals.Aboukhlal’s goal came on the counter-attack, set up by Hakim Ziyech as Belgium were caught pressing forward for the equaliser.The North Africans also had the ball in the net...
Costa Rica earn World Cup redemption as Japan pluck another tragedy from jaws of triumph
Japan arrived in Qatar hoping to atone for their most infamous of visits to this country, when a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Iraq on neutral ground during the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup denied them their first-ever place at a finals. There have been seven consecutive qualifications since – a remarkable rise to becoming an established footballing nation – but if they leave without reaching the knockout stages of this tournament, they will be left to lament this defeat as their new ‘Tragedy of Doha’.After their exceptional win in the first round of group games,...
Great Britain facing away tie against unseeded Colombia in Davis Cup qualifier
Great Britain face an away tie against unseeded Colombia in their Davis Cup 2023 qualifier in February.Britain were handed a wild card for this year’s tournament but must travel to South America in their bid to qualify for next September’s group stage.Colombia will choose the surface for their best-of-five-match qualifier, which starts a week after the Australian Open on either February 3-4 or 4-5.The draw for the qualifiers took place in Malaga ahead of Sunday’s Davis Cup final between Canada and Australia.Both Canada and Australia, who will contest this year’s Davis Cup final on Sunday, plus Italy and Spain have...
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their “culture."Both the federation and Queiroz on Sunday called for Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s technical study group, while the Iranian federation said it demands an apology from the former Germany and United States national team coach. The federation asked FIFA for “immediate clarification” on the matter.Klinsmann, who coached the United States from 2011-16 and led Germany to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup,...
