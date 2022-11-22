ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US and Chinese defense chiefs meet amid strained relations

By Heng Sinith
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nyx0i_0jJfizR300

The defense chiefs of the United States and China held talks Tuesday on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Cambodia to discuss strained bilateral relations and regional and global security issues, U.S. and Chinese officials said.

It was the second face-to-face meeting in six months between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin II and Gen. Wei Fenghe, China’s minister of national defense. It came just over a week after a meeting in Indonesia between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping which was widely seen as an effort to ease tensions between the two superpowers over trade and China’s claim to Taiwan .

Austin and Wei are in Siem Reap, Cambodia, attending a meeting of defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asia Nations and other major countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Already-tense relations between Washington and Beijing soured even more in August when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which is independently governed but claimed by China. The United States, Taiwan’s most important ally, mantains a longstanding “one China” policy, which recognizes the government in Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei, and “strategic ambiguity” over whether the U.S. would respond militarily if the island were attacked.

Biden said after meeting Xi that when it comes to China, the U.S. will “compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict.”

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Austin assured Wei of Biden’s commitment to the “one China" policy.

Austin “underscored his opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo" and called on China to refrain from destabilizing actions toward Taiwan, Ryder said in a statement.

He also urged continuing talks on “reducing strategic risk, improving crisis communications, and enhancing operational safety," noting concerns over “dangerous behavior” by Chinese military aircraft “that increases the risk of an accident."

In a news conference, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Senior Col. Tan Kefei described Tuesday’s talks “as a concrete measure to implement the important consensus reached between Xi and Biden."

He said the meeting was “of great significance” for bringing China-U.S. relations “back to the track of healthy and stable development.”

But an official statement issued by China's Defense Ministry quoted Wei as saying, “The responsibility for the current situation facing China-U.S. relations is on the U.S. side, not on the Chinese side."

Wei said the issue of Taiwan was a “red line” over which China would brook no foreign interference. China’s military “has the backbone, the determination, the confidence and the ability to resolutely safeguard the unity of the motherland,” Wei said.

The Defense Ministry statement said the two sides also exchanged views over the South China Sea, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, without giving details. The U.S. statement said Austin discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and noted that both Washington and Beijing “oppose the use of nuclear weapons or threats to use them."

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Strict Covid Lockdowns Throw Chinese Cities into Protest, Calling for Removal of Xi

Protesters in several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, took to the streets Saturday night, calling for the removal of President Xi Jinping and challenging another round of the country’s Covid-induced lockdown measures. The crowds, which persisted in the hundreds despite police violence, shocked a nation that has systematically suppressed public dissent for decades. The protests came after an apartment fire killed at least 10 people in China’s northwest Xinjiang region on Friday. Critics claimed that several victims were unable to escape the blaze due to the country’s strict covid measures, which include bolting doors and barricading quarantine rooms, according to Buzzfeed. “Xi Jinping! Step down! CCP! Step down!,” chanted a group of protesters on Sunday, according to a video obtained by the Associated Press. Last month, Jinping was appointed a rare third 5-year term as leader of the world power.Shanghai protest tonight.People are chanting “down with the Chinese Communist Party” and “step down Xi”.This is happening in cities across the country.Something big is brewing. pic.twitter.com/tRD2Bbo54Q— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2022 Read it at CBS News
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘forcing troops with chronic health problems into battle’

Many Russian troops are being compelled to serve in Ukraine with "serious" health problems, while those forced to build trenches under fire are likely to have suffered "particularly heavy casualties", British defence experts believe.A number of "common themes" are emerging in the experience of Moscow’s mobilised reservists, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), with their deployment often characterised by "inadequate" training and personal equipment.An MoD defence intelligence update suggests the Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives face at war.Earlier the...
The Guardian

Hundreds of Ukrainians flee Kherson as Russian shelling intensifies

Hundreds of Ukrainians streamed out of Kherson city on Sunday to flee Russian shelling, two weeks after its recapture from Russian occupying forces prompted jubilant celebrations. The liberation of Kherson marked a major battlefield gain for Kyiv – reconquered after the Russians retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro...
The Independent

Fresh attacks on Ukraine sign of Putin’s ‘desperation’, says Ben Wallace

Russia’s bombardment of critical infrastructure in Ukraine is a sign of Vladimir Putin’s “desperation”, Ben Wallace has said.The defence secretary said the Russian president is targeting Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure to “mask” his military failures.Ukraine’s energy facilities have been pounded by a barrage of Russian missile strikes, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power or water as temperatures plummet.Speaking during a visit to a shipyard in Glasgow on Friday, Mr Wallace said Ukrainians must “press the momentum to keep pushing Russia back”.He added: “On the civil front, they’ve got to protect that national infrastructure that Putin...
The Independent

Depleted Russia removing nuclear warheads from old missiles to hit Ukraine – MoD

Russia is firing ageing cruise missiles stripped of their nuclear warheads at Ukrainian targets because Vladimir Putin’s stocks are so depleted, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has suggested.An intelligence update from the MoD on Saturday said the desperate improvisation by the Russian President’s struggling forces are “unlikely to achieve reliable effects”.The evidence cited are pictures of apparently shot down AS-15 Kent air launched cruise missiles, which were said to have been designed in the 1980s as a nuclear delivery system.The MoD said the nuclear warheads had probably been substituted for ballast, with the Kremlin’s hope likely that the missiles will...
The Independent

Voices: Why are politicians unwilling to acknowledge the truth about migration?

Today’s immigration figures show the highest levels of net migration since records began, at about half a million over the year to June. Overwhelmingly, this reflects rising inflows from outside the EU. Unsurprisingly, this has already generated some hysterical reactions from the usual suspects. However, given trends in visas over the period analysed, it’s not a great surprise. Record immigration is driven by special factors, not least the reopening of travel and the economy post-pandemic, and inflows from Ukraine (and to some extent Hong Kong). Moreover, the ONS has also changed its mind about what happened during the...
The Independent

‘Leaders have gone silent’: Malala calls for UK to help oppressed Afghan women

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has called on the UK Government to “step forward more boldly” in their support for Afghan women living under the Taliban.The 25-year-old Pakistani activist, who was shot at by the Taliban for supporting girls’ education, accused world leaders of going “silent” as she addressed the Action for Afghanistan rally opposite Downing Street, central London, on Sunday afternoon.The protest came as part of a campaign aimed at sparking renewed focus on Afghan women and girls becoming increasingly oppressed by the Taliban, which took over the country after the withdrawal of Western troops last year.Addressing the crowd, Ms...
The Independent

Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei ‘suddenly dies’ aged 64

Belarus foreign minister Vladimir Makei has reportedly died aged 64.Belarusian state news agency Belta reported the “sudden” death – but no cause was mentioned.It said: “Foreign minister Vladimir Makei has passed away suddenly.”Mr Makei had been president Alexander Lukashenko’s chief of staff since 2012, and had publicly defended Belarus’s support of Russia during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Belarus, which is north of Ukraine, had also continued to host Russian military bases during the invasion, which started in February.Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram: “We are shocked by the reports of the death of the head of the...
The Independent

‘Resort fees’ set be outlawed in the US by Joe Biden

Hidden charges that can push up hotel rates in the US dramatically could finally be outlawed by an initiative from Joe Biden.The president has vowed to eliminate “resort fees” – mandatory extra charges that many properties impose to make their base rates look more competitive.A room at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas tonight costs $174 (£146) at first sight. But once local taxes and a “resort fee” of $46 (£39) is added, the price increases by 72 per cent to $299 (£251).Last month President Biden said: “Each year these junk fees that companies charge cost Americans tens of billions of...
The Associated Press

US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran in a decisive World Cup match already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
The Independent

UK’s trade export growth slower than EU, US and G7 countries under Tories

Britain’s export growth has fallen well behind that of other major countries, including Germany and the US, since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.Figures collated by the House of Commons Library show that UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021, representing the lowest rate of growth among G7 countries except for that of Japan.The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany averaged 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK. That’s despite a high-profile...
The Independent

Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming

World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom.The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatar's beIN Sports Media Group.Saudi-based subscribers who weren't able to watch World Cup matches have flooded TOD TV's Twitter account this week with refund requests and screenshots of the service’s website saying “Sorry, the requested page is violating the regulations of the Media Ministry.”In a message shared by subscribers,...
The Independent

Revealed: Suella Braverman’s trips to Rwanda to teach government lawyers

Suella Braverman gave lessons to Rwandan government lawyers during trips supported by president Paul Kagame, The Independent can reveal.The home secretary travelled to the country in 2008 and 2010, and later co-founded a charity that cooperated with the government in Kigali and trained lawyers now working inside Rwanda’s justice ministry.At the time, she suggested that the country did not have a “properly functioning legal system”, but told MPs this week that Rwanda was a “fundamentally safe and secure country” suitable for receiving asylum seekers from the UK.Ms Braverman was a barrister and Tory election candidate during her visits to...
The Independent

Kim Jong-un’s ‘most beloved’ daughter makes second public appearance, sparking succession rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter made her second public appearance in the country’s state media on Sunday, being pictured alongside missile scientists involved in the test-launch of a nuclear-armed Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).Believed to be named Ju Ae, the public display of the second daughter of North Korea’s leader has sparked talk of whether she is being groomed to one day take over as his successor in ruling the hermit kingdom.State media reports called the daughter, speculated to be about 9 or 10 years old, more honorific titles like Mr Kim’s “most beloved” and “precious” child.The father-daughter duo...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Manston asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria ‘moved around UK’ as cases rise

Home secretary Suella Braverman is under more pressure following a report that dozens of asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria were moved from Manston to hotels around the UK.Officials are expected to confirm on Monday that the number of cases of the highly contagious bacterial infection has risen to about 50, amid concerns about the spread of the disease.More than 70 suspected cases of diphtheria were seen among the migrants who have been moved from the processing facility in Kent to hotels around the country in recent weeks, according to The Sunday Times.Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors...
The Associated Press

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and of fears of more ahead. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. Both sides were already bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions, experts said. After a blistering series of Russian artillery strikes on infrastructure that started last month, workers were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians were forced to cope with only a few hours of electricity per day — if any.
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy