Hero neighbour drags mother from house fire in Wales moments before huge explosion
CCTV footage captures the terrifying moment neighbours dragged a mother from a house fire she had started deliberately.
Sabina Khanom, 27, was tackled and pulled away just seconds before her home in Newport , Wales , was engulfed by flames.
Video of the dramatic rescue - which shows the heroic actions of neighbour Gary Burroughs - was played to Cardiff Crown Court as Khanom was jailed for arson .
She deliberately started the blaze by setting fire to balls of tissue on her sofa and has since been handed a prison sentence of two years and six months.
