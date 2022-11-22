ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Cabinet minister Chloe Smith to stand down as MP at next election

By Amy Gibbons
 5 days ago

Former work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith has announced she will not run again as an MP at the next election.

Ms Smith, who served in the Cabinet role during Liz Truss’s brief tenure in No 10, has held the Norwich North seat since 2009.

She has also held ministerial jobs across several departments during her time as a Tory MP, including the Treasury and Northern Ireland Office.

In a statement announcing her intention to step back after this Parliament , she said: “I have been honoured to be Norwich North’s MP. It’s a fantastic job for a fantastic place, and it’s a particular privilege to be able to represent Norwich and Norfolk where I come from.

“I am grateful to the thousands of Norwich citizens who placed their trust in me so many times.

“I would also like to thank my team of volunteers who work so hard alongside me to help the community, and who have been so supportive, including during tough personal times.

“I hope I’ve been able to make a difference, locally and nationally.  In 2024, after 15 years of service, it will be the right time to step back, for me and my young family.”

