Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Audra Lied To Noah About Their Baby
That was quite a bomb Audra dropped on Noah, but was it true?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Audra Lied To Noah About Their BabySoap Hub. Y&R spoilers kept hinting there was more to Noah Newman and Audra Charles’s London-based breakup than either had let on up to then. And the shoe finally dropped when Audra blurted out that she and Noah shared “the baby.”
The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode
The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Michael connects Tucker to Audra and Victor is pleased
Michael defends Diane and exposes Tucker and Audra. Monday on The Young and the Restless Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracy Bregman) will be at Society where they disagree on Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters). Michael wants to give his friend the benefit of the doubt and Lauren does not understand his loyalty. Phyllis Summers joins them and agrees with Lauren that Diane is nothing but trouble when Micahel's phone rings it is Victor Newman (Eric Braeden summoning him to the ranch.
TVOvermind
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Faces a Threat That — Shudder — May Be Even More Frightful Than Sheila
If the truth comes out, there’s no telling what Brooke will do. It’s no secret that the end is near for Brooke’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful, given that Ridge had Carter deliver annulment papers to his wife. Though Brooke still has no idea what made Ridge up and leave her — and rush back to Taylor — Thomas does and feels no remorse.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
What The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Wants Brooke To Do When Ridge Apologizes
For more than three decades "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have watched Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) live the kind of life most people could only dream of having with all of the stylish clothes, the handsome men, and the luxurious getaways from Monaco to Italy and beyond. But they've also seen her making a lot of missteps over the years, as she's committed plenty of sins that have included sleeping with her daughter's husband and her sister's husband. There's also the fact that Brooke has been married so many times that fans have simply lost track of all her weddings and divorces.
‘General Hospital’: 3 of the Show’s Worst Recasts
'General Hospital' has recast plenty of big roles over the decades, and some of the actors didn't fare too well.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 28 – Dec. 2: Steffy’s Decision Alters Tridge’s Future
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 reveal Steffy Forrester has a big decision to make.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez
What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria... The post ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez appeared first on Outsider.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Is Sheila’s Daughter Coming Back?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' villain may be in for a reunion when one of her daughters returns to the show.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0