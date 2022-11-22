ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fauci briefs reporters for last time before leaving government after 50 years

By Anne Flaherty
ABC News
 3 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, briefed reporters from the White House on Tuesday for the last time before leaving the government at the end of the year.

Introducing Fauci at the podium "one more time," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised him as a reliable "source of information and facts" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Under seven Republican and Democratic presidents, Dr. Fauci has always led with the science and our country is stronger and healthier because of his leadership," Jean-Pierre said.

Fauci pressed the idea that Americans should get up-to-date on their COVID and flu shots ahead of winter, making a final pitch in a long effort to explain to Americans the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines.

"My message -- and my final message, maybe the final message I give you from this podium -- is that please for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you're eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community," he said.

As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci has been a near-constant presence at White House briefings throughout the two years of the COVID pandemic.

In 2020, he served as a scientific check to then-President Donald Trump's musings on the virus.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images - PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, speaks during a briefing on COVID-19 at the White House on Nov. 22, 2022 in Washington.
MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci to step down from his role as NIAID director in December

He stayed on after the election of President Joe Biden, who elevated Fauci into a top personal adviser on the pandemic.

On Tuesday, he joined Biden's other top adviser -- Dr. Ashish Jha -- to discuss the need for Americans to get the bivalent COVID shot.

"Bottom line is that we're doing everything we can in the next six weeks to help families get their updated COVID shots by the end of the year because it's the best protection for this winter," Jha said.

Fauci is scheduled to retire from the government next month after more than five decades of service.

Asked by ABC News' Karen Travers how he wants people to remember his service in government, Fauci said he'd leave it to others to judge but that he "gave it all I got for decades."

"I think what I've accomplished in my 54 years at the NIH and my 38 years as the director of NIAID, although COVID is really really very important, it is a fragment of the total 40 years that I've been doing it," Fauci said.

"I'll let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments," he continued, "but what I would like people to remember about what I've done is that every day for all of those years I've given it everything that I have and I've never left anything on the field."

Sipa USA via AP - PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Dec. 01, 2021.
MORE: As Dr. Fauci prepares to exit, he reflects on his legacy and COVID decisions he would change

"While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring," Fauci said in a statement this fall announcing his departure from the government.

"After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field," he added.

He spoke about his decision in an interview with ABC Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl for "This Week" in October.

MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

It is possible Fauci will be called to testify before Congress despite leaving government.

Republicans, who took control of the House in the midterm elections, have signaled they want to investigate his role in overseeing the government's response to COVID.

Fauci has said that, amid all the attacks on him, he and his family have faced death threats.

ABC News

