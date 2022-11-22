While we slept every night last month, an estimated 6.3 million migratory birds flew over Colorado on their way south for the winter, to Texas, Mexico and South America. Hard to believe, then, but the U.S. and Canada have lost 3 billion breeding birds since 1970, according to “State of the Birds,” an annual report by The U.S. Committee of the North American Bird Conservation Initiative.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO