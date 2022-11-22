Read full article on original website
Aspen Skiing Co. hopeful for return of good old days
Aspen Skiing Co. officials hope that they can fully shake off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic this season and venture back into record-breaking territory. SkiCo had what it called a rebound last season from a 2020-21 campaign that will be remembered for adaptation to the pandemic. Public health orders required social distancing in lift lines, limited indoor seating at restaurants and either mandatory or self-imposed restrictions on travel.
Guest Commentary: Birds, bears, elk and buffalo, oh my!
While we slept every night last month, an estimated 6.3 million migratory birds flew over Colorado on their way south for the winter, to Texas, Mexico and South America. Hard to believe, then, but the U.S. and Canada have lost 3 billion breeding birds since 1970, according to “State of the Birds,” an annual report by The U.S. Committee of the North American Bird Conservation Initiative.
