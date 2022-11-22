In the wake of Club Q shooting, LGBTQIA+ fight presses on in Roaring Fork Valley

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The question is not, 'What is it about Colorado?' | John Moore
Six years ago, I was asked to write a play addressing the urgent issue of gun violence in America. One that would be staged in the immediate run-up to the 2016 presidential election as a featured selection of the storied New York International Fringe Festival. A last chance to collectively grapple with America's signature paradox – the sanctity of the Second Amendment in a country with 30,000 gun deaths a year. The clock was ticking down on the Obama administration, along with nearly eight years...
Aspen Daily News
Habitat for Humanity eyes manufacturing homes locally as future housing solution
Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley is attempting to build a modular home manufacturing plant so that it can scale up its pace of affordable housing development and more aggressively combat the housing crisis rippling from Aspen to Parachute. The initiative, for which Habitat is now seeking investors,...
KKTV
Colorado Springs homicide investigation closes major road in south part of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of South Nevada avenue closed Saturday evening near I-25 after a man died. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street. Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on...
adventure.com
How five Colorado towns voted to make tourist dollars benefit locals
Voters in Colorado have elected to try new taxes to spread the wealth from tourism. The new policies seek to address the housing crisis—which has been driven by the boom of tourism in the area over recent years. In the Western US, voters are making it clear that communities...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
csbj.com
Opinion: Pueblo: The renaissance to the south
Not so many years ago, Colorado Springs was the go-to destination for smart, capable people fleeing the chaos and dysfunction of California, New York and the once-mighty industrial cities of the Midwest. We had affordable real estate, amazing weather, easy access to the mountains on uncrowded highways and a booming local economy.
southernillinoisnow.com
Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will focus on red flag law after LGBTQ club shooting
(NEW YORK) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told “The View” Tuesday that the state should take a second look at how local sheriffs are using the red flag law to protect citizens in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Explosives found outside south Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating after two explosives were found outside a home Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shotgun blast near the back door, leaving damage to some of the home’s siding and a windowpane.
Aspen Daily News
Hearts full of gratitude
During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.
Advocate
Boebert: 'Disgusting' to Criticize Me for Colorado Springs Rampage
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is on the defensive after many pointed out the correlation between her attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and this weekend's mass shooting at a queer Colorado nightclub near her district, where five people died and at least 18 were injured. Boebert, a gun fetishist narrowly reelected...
Urban Creep is Changing Parker; but is it for the better?
Parker, Colorado is not a place many outside of Colorado have heard of. The once-sleepy, historic town is situated 25 miles south of Denver and has quickly transformed into a hustling and bustling mini-metropolis. From a seasonal camp home to ancient and Plains Woodland people, to the home of 60,000 people including Broncos, Nuggets, and Avalanche players, Parker has quickly transformed at a rapid pace.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
foxwilmington.com
Accused Colorado Club Shooter’s Mom Wrote on Facebook Before Attack He Said ‘Get Ready’ for ‘Best Night Ever’
The suspect in the massacre carried out at the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, made his first virtual courtroom appearance Wednesday. The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, posted a chilling Facebook message in the hours before her son allegedly opened fire at Club Q, leaving five dead and many others wounded.
KKTV
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
Exclusive video: Plane passengers say Club Q suspect made racist remarks
Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed club shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31.
Comments / 0