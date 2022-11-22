Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Habitat for Humanity eyes manufacturing homes locally as future housing solution
Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley is attempting to build a modular home manufacturing plant so that it can scale up its pace of affordable housing development and more aggressively combat the housing crisis rippling from Aspen to Parachute. The initiative, for which Habitat is now seeking investors,...
adventure.com
How five Colorado towns voted to make tourist dollars benefit locals
Voters in Colorado have elected to try new taxes to spread the wealth from tourism. The new policies seek to address the housing crisis—which has been driven by the boom of tourism in the area over recent years. In the Western US, voters are making it clear that communities...
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
Gephardt Daily
Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
travelawaits.com
10 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Glenwood Springs, Colorado
Glenwood Springs, Colorado, offers some fantastic things to do. From its natural hot springs to rafting and hiking, this little town has something for everyone. And when it comes to dining, Glenwood Springs doesn’t disappoint either. Whether you’re looking for a casual bite or an elegant evening out, Glenwood has a restaurant to please your tastebuds.
nbc11news.com
First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
Aspen Daily News
Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations
After a months-long inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces four misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl — and two petty offenses. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s...
Aspen Daily News
Investigation reveals Colorado State Patrol sergeant changed reports
A Fruita-based Colorado State Patrol sergeant is no longer employed by CSP after an internal investigation found at least 13 instances of altering subordinates’ reports over the past two years. Sgt. Aaron Laing formerly oversaw CSP’s Smuggling, Trafficking and Interdiction unit in Fruita. Speaking to The Daily Sentinel,...
nbc11news.com
Snow returns next week after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
Aspen Daily News
Hearts full of gratitude
During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.
KJCT8
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
The 12 Highest-Rated Grand Junction, Colorado Hair Salons According to Yelp
Want to find the best places in Grand Junction for the latest styles? One option is to see what Yelp reviews have to say about the salons that are open in your area. We're happy to report you'll find plenty of places here in town that want to help you look great and have received 5 stars. This means lots of great choices.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Crash victims identified in double-fatality wreck that occurred outside Carbondale last week
Two Carbondale women were killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Cattle Creek Road north of Carbondale late the night of Nov. 17, and which has been under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed Wednesday that Lana Jeffryes, 56,...
KJCT8
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
Aspen Daily News
Carbondale approves developer for lots at Town Center
The Carbondale Board of Trustees on Tuesday supported moving forward with the Town Center initiative and named a developer to design the project. The Carbondale Town Center project is a proposed development on 14 empty lots located in the heart of downtown Carbondale near Thunder River Theatre. The lots were donated to the town last winter, and the town’s vision for the property includes a mix of commercial and residential uses.
Aspen Daily News
Who stands to benefit?
“Cui bono?” while rarely dispositive, is always a worthwhile ask. Who really stands to benefit from expanding Aspen’s affordable housing supply? Employers who don’t want to pay their workers a living wage. If they can’t attract workers at a price that allows them to profit then their business model isn’t viable. It isn’t government’s job to provide corporate welfare.
KJCT8
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
