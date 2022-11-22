During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.

ASPEN, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO