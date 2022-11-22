Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
People's City Mission Thanksgiving meal
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School.
1011now.com
Hundreds of Nebraskans shop Black Friday deals in south Lincoln
Hundreds of Nebraskans shop Black Friday deals in south Lincoln
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
1011now.com
Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers
Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
1011now.com
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
1011now.com
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building

Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers Find recipes at Stirlist.com. You can send us your Good News Friday photos through our website or our 1011 NOW app.
1011now.com
MercyMe coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Grammy-nominated band MercyMe released their “Always Only Jesus Tour” lineup on Friday, which includes a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. on...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
1011now.com
New state assessment data shows room for improvement in LPS, across state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Facing a long, grueling pandemic, educators and administrators across the state knew the past two years would be bumpy. “There’s going to be years of impacts that we’re going to have to unpack and unfold,” Matthew Blomstedt, the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner, said during a press conference today. “And especially around the education of our students and knowing that there’s challenges that we’re facing when we were moving to safe environments or what we thought would be a safe environment in the midst of the pandemic. But moving and disrupting the education of our students.”
1011now.com
Huskers visit Madonna
Huskers visit Madonna

Lincoln Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the Rosa Parks Way bridge and died.
WOWT
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day. But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years. “It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Wonton Jon’s Food Truck.
1011now.com
Huskers visit pediatric patients at Madonna Hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Husker Football Team took time to visit with pediatric patients at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. The Husker squad at Madonna consisted of most of the tight end squad, from senior Travis Vokolek, to several red-shirt freshmen. They visited the pediatric department to visit, play catch, and be kids again with the pediatric patients.
1011now.com
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats.
KETV.com
Heart Ministry Center in North Omaha hands out free turkeys before Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. — This year's Thanksgiving holiday is a lot tougher for some families to put together. Food pantries across the metro are trying to help out right now. With inflation driving those prices up, the Heart Ministry Center says the need is greater now than even during the height of the pandemic. That is one big reason for their turkey giveaway on Wednesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID
OMAHA -- At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend. Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business —...
KETV.com
'Blue Collar Boxing' sees Omaha unions fighting for a good cause
OMAHA, Neb. — Thirty people from 12 different Omaha unions got in the ring Wednesday night at the third annual Blue Collar Boxing event. The charity fundraiser benefits the United Way and the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development. Many of the fighters have been training for six months for...
1011now.com
Huskers vs Hawkeyes in annual Black Friday contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska completes its 2022 season on Friday when the Huskers square off against Iowa in the schools’ annual Black Friday clash. Game time at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium is set for shortly after 3 p.m. with television coverage on BTN. It’s the third quarter and...
thereader.com
Impacted by Incarceration, Nebraskans Find Hope in RISE Business Program
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Shontavia Brown was nervous. She hunched over her phone sending text messages, worried she’d forget her speech or botch the delivery of a well rehearsed line.
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
