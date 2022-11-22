LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Facing a long, grueling pandemic, educators and administrators across the state knew the past two years would be bumpy. “There’s going to be years of impacts that we’re going to have to unpack and unfold,” Matthew Blomstedt, the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner, said during a press conference today. “And especially around the education of our students and knowing that there’s challenges that we’re facing when we were moving to safe environments or what we thought would be a safe environment in the midst of the pandemic. But moving and disrupting the education of our students.”

