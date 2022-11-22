Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Rain returns to wrap up the holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Steady rain at times. During the morning expect a heavy, steady rain. During the afternoon the showers become lighter and more scattered. Rain chances will diminish late in the evening and things will dry out again. Highs remain mild in the middle 40s. High of 45 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.
Wellfield Botanic Garden annual Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens is holding its sixth annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.” . With this year being its biggest and brightest, with over 1.2 million lights put out on display through out the 36-acre garden. “It is such an amazing event, there is...
Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
Michiana goes Black Friday shopping
Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving dinner might still be settling in people’s stomachs, but that isn’t stopping them from getting out and shopping. All across Michiana, Black Friday shoppers were out and about, trying to find the best deals. “We are looking for floor necessities and any good...
Energy efficiency tips to lower your utility bill
(WNDU) - The annual debate has started across Michiana, what is the right setting for the thermostat during these colder months?. “Some people are very, very stringent on keeping the thermostat low, some of them have been high, and depending who’s on your household you may have some different thoughts on that one,” explains I&M Power Communications Representative Corey Ohlenkamp.
‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
‘The Chief’ spreads holiday cheer through Christmas trees, ice cream in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year for many - picking out your Christmas tree to decorate your home!. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are about 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on farms, 25 to 30 million of those sold every year.
American Cornhole Organization says South Bend is a special stop on tournament tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization has been in town this weekend, hosting a tournament to qualify players into the World Championships taking place in July. The tournament started on Friday, but Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., World Singles and World Doubles competitions took place, allowing players...
Annual ‘Gift of Lights’ event kicks off Friday at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating the holidays with its annual Gift of Lights event!. “We have more lights this year than we’ve ever had before. The zoo looks absolutely beautiful,” said Lindy Dreher, special events manager with Potawatomi Zoo. On Friday, hundreds of people...
Discounts, deals, and giveaways on Downtown South Bend’s Small Business Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to local businesses, DTSB’s Small Business Saturday is their biggest retail day of the year. Tons of deals and fun events can be found at small businesses throughout the city today. Locations like Ali on The Boulevard are offering deals like 20% off...
2nd Chance Pet: Dakota
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristin Cooper and Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Dakota!. Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. Anyone who does take Dakota should have a secure fence, something that many other Husky also need.
Pet Vet: Holiday Decorations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we get ready for the holiday season, some decorations may look nice, but can cause problems for pets. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined on 16 News Now Saturday Morning and showed us how to keep our pets safe while staying festive. If...
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
WNDU Vault: K-9 Training in the 80s
Local hockey player returns home for annual sled hockey tournament
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The River City Sled Rovers, St. Joseph High School hockey club, and the Ice Box Skating Rink held the 13th annual Adam Milani Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament, named after the late local attorney and disability law scholar, and they had an exceptional guest return for this year’s tournament.
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Quilts of Valor in the Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details after Quilts of Valor in the Bend joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning for the Sunday Morning Spotlight. Quilts of Valor is a group that hand-sews quilts that they gift to veterans as a token of appreciation. They say veterans often don’t get the...
Elkhart man dies in crash
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early this morning. Shortly after 4 a.m. police say 44-year-old Michael S. Grant of was driving east on County Road 4, not far from County Road 109. Grant’s vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree....
41st annual Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run brings out thousands
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Thanksgiving Day Run benefits the Y’s annual campaign that provides financial assistance for memberships and programs to local children and families in need. Starting at 8 a.m., racers were able to participate in three different events, including a 10k, 5k, and a mile fun...
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
