South Bend, IN

WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Rain returns to wrap up the holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Steady rain at times. During the morning expect a heavy, steady rain. During the afternoon the showers become lighter and more scattered. Rain chances will diminish late in the evening and things will dry out again. Highs remain mild in the middle 40s. High of 45 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Wellfield Botanic Garden annual Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens is holding its sixth annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.” . With this year being its biggest and brightest, with over 1.2 million lights put out on display through out the 36-acre garden. “It is such an amazing event, there is...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana goes Black Friday shopping

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving dinner might still be settling in people’s stomachs, but that isn’t stopping them from getting out and shopping. All across Michiana, Black Friday shoppers were out and about, trying to find the best deals. “We are looking for floor necessities and any good...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Energy efficiency tips to lower your utility bill

(WNDU) - The annual debate has started across Michiana, what is the right setting for the thermostat during these colder months?. “Some people are very, very stringent on keeping the thermostat low, some of them have been high, and depending who’s on your household you may have some different thoughts on that one,” explains I&M Power Communications Representative Corey Ohlenkamp.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Annual ‘Gift of Lights’ event kicks off Friday at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating the holidays with its annual Gift of Lights event!. “We have more lights this year than we’ve ever had before. The zoo looks absolutely beautiful,” said Lindy Dreher, special events manager with Potawatomi Zoo. On Friday, hundreds of people...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Dakota

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristin Cooper and Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Dakota!. Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. Anyone who does take Dakota should have a secure fence, something that many other Husky also need.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Holiday Decorations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we get ready for the holiday season, some decorations may look nice, but can cause problems for pets. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined on 16 News Now Saturday Morning and showed us how to keep our pets safe while staying festive. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Local hockey player returns home for annual sled hockey tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The River City Sled Rovers, St. Joseph High School hockey club, and the Ice Box Skating Rink held the 13th annual Adam Milani Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament, named after the late local attorney and disability law scholar, and they had an exceptional guest return for this year’s tournament.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Quilts of Valor in the Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details after Quilts of Valor in the Bend joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning for the Sunday Morning Spotlight. Quilts of Valor is a group that hand-sews quilts that they gift to veterans as a token of appreciation. They say veterans often don’t get the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man dies in crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early this morning. Shortly after 4 a.m. police say 44-year-old Michael S. Grant of was driving east on County Road 4, not far from County Road 109. Grant’s vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree....
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

41st annual Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run brings out thousands

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Thanksgiving Day Run benefits the Y’s annual campaign that provides financial assistance for memberships and programs to local children and families in need. Starting at 8 a.m., racers were able to participate in three different events, including a 10k, 5k, and a mile fun...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN

