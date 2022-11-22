You won't believe how Christina Ricci paid for her divorce – but she’s sharing her story so other women know ‘saving yourself is the only choice’

From the runaway smash success Yellowjackets to playing Wednesday Addams in the beloved 1990s Addams Family movies, Christina Ricci has paved a lane entirely her own in the industry.

Despite being the queen of cool and finding success with roles which deviate from the norm, the actress opened up about the struggles and sacrifices she had to make to get out of a nasty relationship – and how investing in a handbag collection can just about save your life when in a bind.

She also reveals that she’s more than happy to share her own experiences so that other women can have an example that “saving yourself” is possible.

In a refreshingly frank and extensive interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine , Christina opened up about the “financial trauma” she experienced in getting a divorce, and how she might have found herself in a less than ideal relationship.

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Opening up about being a child star, Christina admits that her experiences in Hollywood at a young age might have led to choices in her adulthood that were not “100 percent” healthy.

She then refers directly to her relationship to ex-husband James Heerdegen, who she married in 2013.

In 2021, she had been granted a restraining order against him after filing for divorce a year earlier.

Though she didn’t go into much detail about her first marriage, the actor did open up about the sacrifices she made, and the shrewd moves she made for the bigger picture.

She explained, “Certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations, fighting restraining orders.”

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

She adds that she used to have “quite a Chanel handbag collection” but “sold a lot of things,” implying that she used the luxury accessories at her disposal to get what she needed at that time.

“I’m absolutely fine, there’s no issue,” she went on to say. “I learnt to use these investment pieces in different ways. I also had a Chanel Fine Jewelry collection that I put to good use.”

Christina and her ex split in July 2020 amid allegations of domestic abuse, with the Wednesday actress being granted an emergency protective order against her ex. She was later awarded full custody of their son, Freddie.

James Heerdegen has always denied the allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

(Image credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage)

In her interview with the magazine, Christina went on to share, “It took me a long time to admit to myself what was going on, what it should be called. Denial is very strong.”

Explaining why she’s happy to share parts of her story, she says, “I tell my story because I know that, having been in situations like the one I was in, I searched for success stories, stories of people who could get out, could get over it and just be okay.”

“I do think it is important that we have examples for other women — that as scary as it is, changing your life and saving yourself is the only choice.”