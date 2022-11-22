ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sweden arrests another 2 people suspected of spying

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish authorities said Tuesday that two more people have been arrested on suspicion of spying, including one accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.”

In a brief statement, Sweden’s Prosecuting Authority said the arrests were made Tuesday morning. It did not identify the other country involved.

Sweden’s security agency said the operation, which included house searches, was carried out with the assistance of the police and the Swedish Armed Forces. The spy agency said a probe “has been ongoing for some time.”

The arrests were made early in the morning in the Stockholm area. No details about those arrested was given.

Fredrik Hultgren Friberg, a spokesperson for Sweden’s domestic security service, known by its acronym SAPO, told the Aftonbladet tabloid that “there was a need to quickly arrest the suspects.”

A spokesperson for Sweden’s Armed Forces told Aftonbladet that they had “supported SAPO with two helicopters.”

The Prosecuting Authority stressed the case was not linked to two Iranian-born brothers who were charged earlier this month in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia.

On Nov. 11, Sweden charged the two naturalized Swedes for allegedly spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for around a decade, from 2011 to 2021.

One of the men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia rains missiles on recaptured Ukrainian city

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Natalia Kristenko’s dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said. The shootings...
The Guardian

Hundreds of Ukrainians flee Kherson as Russian shelling intensifies

Hundreds of Ukrainians streamed out of Kherson city on Sunday to flee Russian shelling, two weeks after its recapture from Russian occupying forces prompted jubilant celebrations. The liberation of Kherson marked a major battlefield gain for Kyiv – reconquered after the Russians retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors

MOSCOW — (AP) — One of Russia's most prominent nationalist politicians said the Russian military does not have an adequate number of doctors among other problems, a message he delivered in a meeting Saturday with the mothers of soldiers mobilized for the fight in Ukraine. The comments by...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hardship and hope: Winter, missile storms show Kyiv's mettle

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet. The actors aren't done. More yells...
KIRO 7 Seattle

More anti-COVID protests in China triggered by deadly fire

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Protests against China’s restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian faiths try to save swastika symbol corrupted by Hitler

Sheetal Deo was shocked when she got a letter from her Queens apartment building’s co-op board calling her Diwali decoration “offensive” and demanding she take it down. “My decoration said ‘Happy Diwali’ and had a swastika on it,” said Deo, a physician, who was celebrating the Hindu festival of lights.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Protests against China's strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deadly apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi led to questions over such rigid anti-virus measures.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet

HAVANA — (AP) — In the Telegram group chat, the messages roll in like waves. “I need liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen, please,” wrote one user. “It’s urgent, it’s for my 10-month-old baby.”. Others offer medicine brought from outside of Cuba, adding, "Write to me...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country

BEIJING — (AP) — Protests against China's pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US soccer displays Iran flag minus Islamic Republic emblem

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The U.S. men's soccer team has begun displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran's theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men's team on Sunday displayed a banner with...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said Sunday. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Morocco pulled off yet another World Cup shock, and it was Belgium's aging "Golden Generation" that took the hit this time. The 2-0 upset left Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit at what is likely the final World Cup for numerous players on a team that hasn't been able to win a major title.
KIRO 7 Seattle

At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

LOPBURI, Thailand — (AP) — A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys — the symbol of Lopburi province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island

MILAN — (AP) — Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals. “Kylian is an extraordinary player....
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Russia made Soviet famine memorial ‘a day of terror’

Vladimir Putin’s forces have turned Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine which killed millions into a “day of terror”, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger “must never again be used as a weapon” – as shells hit civilian homes in central Ukraine, people fled newly-liberated Kherson, and Kyiv continued to reel from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.Accusing the Kremlin of reviving the “genocidal” tactics of Josef Stalin, as restrictions on electricity use remained in place across 15 parts of the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
144K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy