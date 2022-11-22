Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Kappa’s AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO Collection Is a Vision of Monochromatic Ski Styles
Kappa is bracing for the winter with its new AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Although the brand is known for its signature tracksuits and casual apparel, the latest collection reveals that it can tackle cooler temperatures just as well. With the new limited-edition premium collection, the...
hypebeast.com
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
hypebeast.com
Helen Kirkum and Footpatrol Are Remaking ASICS Classics for Charity
Helen Kirkum‘s relationship with is one that’s delivered so much good for the footwear industry and for the people it caters to, often coming together to benefit a charity of their choice. Now, London sneaker retailer Footpatrol is joining the mix, as the three come together to support YoungMinds UK — the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people — with a highly-limited collaboration.
hypebeast.com
maharishi’s "Maha Warhol" Collection Uses Andy Warhol’s Classic Screen Prints
Following up on its recent Fall/Winter 2022 campaign that revitalized an assemblage of military pints, Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has just presented the latest installment to its ever-growing garment mainline with a new collaboration with Andy Warhol. The London-based label is traditionally known for tapping into its military inspiration —...
hypebeast.com
Concepts Presents 130-Piece Surreality Collection
For well over a decade, Concepts and Nike SB have cemented themselves as champions of collaboration with their legendary “Lobster” Dunks. As they continue to write history with the introduction of 2022’s “Orange Lobster,” Concepts has prepared an immense 130-piece collection titled Surreality. When discussing the design for the duo’s SB Dunk collaboration this year, Concepts revealed it drew from surrealist art, especially the works of iconic Spanish artist Salvador Dalí who’s lobster-themed works have captivated audiences around the world.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
hypebeast.com
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
hypebeast.com
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at MSCHF Gobstomper "Sour Edition"
MSCHF has recently unveiled its latest new Gobstomper in “Sour Edition.”. The unique design sees the shoe constructed in multiple layers, only to reveal the colorful purple and green layers as the shoe gets worn down. The layers reveal to be the inside of the multi-layered Gobstopper, a keen reminder of the lawbreaker-filled childhood. The team now revisits the Gobstomper after debuting the silhouette earlier this year with a “Jimmy Fallon Edition.” The “Sour Edition” has instead begun with a primarily black presentation, featuring accents in neon green, purple and yellow.
hypebeast.com
The adidas Originals Puffylette "Fake Printed" Pack Celebrates Classic Footwear Models
Introduced as a development on its Adilette slides, the Originals‘ Puffylette slip-on is based around enhanced comfort. Adding to previous releases, the latest “Fake Printed” Pack celebrates the German sportswear brand’s classic footwear models. Featuring the Samba, Superstar, Stan Smith, and Forum, the adidas Originals Puffylette...
hypebeast.com
Patagonia Sues Gap for Copying Its Signature Snap-T Pullover
Following its fallout with Ye, now lands itself in legal trouble with outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia which recently filed a lawsuit accusing the American clothing brand of copying its signature Snap-T pocket design found on its fleece sweaters for over three decades. According to Reuters, Patagonia filed a complaint in...
hypebeast.com
Pearson Lloyd's Desk Accessories Look After the Planet as Well as Your Pens
London-based design studio Pearson Lloyd has teamed up with furniture brand Bene to create a range of desk objects which have been 3D-printed from a bioplastic material. Named “Bfriends”, the range was first introduced back in November 2021, when the studio developed 21 products in 10 colors. Now, they are adding a further 12 designs, expanding the collection to range from office objects to more lifestyle-based pieces, such as vases, and ornamental animals.
hypebeast.com
The Best Supreme x The North Face Jackets
Collaborations are a key piece of every Supreme season, and, for the last 15 years, few Supreme collaborations have been more consistent and impactful than their efforts with The North Face. Since the two first joined forces during Supreme’s FW07 campaign, they’ve cranked out new collections like clockwork, dropping at least one co-created capsule per season and blessing legions of intrepid fans with a unique blend of high-performance tech and streetwise sensibilities. One may be a mountaineering brand that was born as a retail store for mountain climbers in San Fransisco while the other grew from a scrappy skate shop in Lower Manhattan to a zeitgeist-steering streetwear company, but both are fiercely loyal to their signature aesthetic and boast a long history in the Big Apple. This imbues their collaborative efforts with cultural capital to match their bold designs and high-performance tech, and has helped several of their creations achieve grail status.
hypebeast.com
BEAMS and NEEDLES Reunite For Boa Fleece Pieces
BEAMS and NEEDLES have returned with a new release in their collaborative relationship. Similar to its predecessor, the latest collection features jackets and vests crafted with soft, boa fleece material for the winter. Both pieces feature BEAMS’ relaxed silhouette and an all-over pattern of the distinctive “Papillon” motif, with the vest arriving in a blue and brown colorway and the jacket in a stark black and purple scheme.
hypebeast.com
The adidas Forum Low Releases "Home Alone 2" Edition for the Holidays
Is gearing up for the holidays with a special release that pays homage to one of Hollywood’s staple Christmas movies of all-time. Specifically, it honors one of the most iconic holiday film characters from Home Alone 2. As a nod to the holiday season and Kevin’s misfortune in New...
hypebeast.com
IDA Is The New UK Label With Family Ties At Its Core
Spending his time working as a creative consultant for the likes of Nike and Chelsea FC while DJ’ing around the world, Jordan Vickors is a man who has his finger firmly on the pulse of contemporary culture. While still working as a creative consultant with his tribe over at...
hypebeast.com
Ben Ganz and USM Modular Furniture Debut Pastel, NYC-Inspired Objects
Swiss-born designer Ben Ganz has unveiled a special collaboration with USM Modular Furniture and New York-based design imprint PIN–UP HOME, titled USM NYC by Ben Ganz. The three-part collision breeds a limited-edition collection of USM storage objects made by Ganz, marking USM’s first-ever multiple-piece collection made in collaboration with an independent designer. Inside the range, there are six original configurations, each of which draws inspiration from New York’s urban layout.
