A common issue amongst Apple AirPods users is that they can be easily misplaced. Since it requires a case for themselves and a second entity for additional charging, it can often be forgotten. Now, visualizer and designer Zarruk Taiseer has revealed concept images that imagine what it would be like if Apple combined its iPhone with its AirPods, ultimately defeating the issue of having to separate the AirPods and the phone.

13 HOURS AGO