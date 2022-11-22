Read full article on original website
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
Concept Images of What It Would Be Like if Apple Combined Its iPhone With AirPods
A common issue amongst Apple AirPods users is that they can be easily misplaced. Since it requires a case for themselves and a second entity for additional charging, it can often be forgotten. Now, visualizer and designer Zarruk Taiseer has revealed concept images that imagine what it would be like if Apple combined its iPhone with its AirPods, ultimately defeating the issue of having to separate the AirPods and the phone.
The adidas Originals Puffylette "Fake Printed" Pack Celebrates Classic Footwear Models
Introduced as a development on its Adilette slides, the Originals‘ Puffylette slip-on is based around enhanced comfort. Adding to previous releases, the latest “Fake Printed” Pack celebrates the German sportswear brand’s classic footwear models. Featuring the Samba, Superstar, Stan Smith, and Forum, the adidas Originals Puffylette...
Patagonia Sues Gap for Copying Its Signature Snap-T Pullover
Following its fallout with Ye, now lands itself in legal trouble with outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia which recently filed a lawsuit accusing the American clothing brand of copying its signature Snap-T pocket design found on its fleece sweaters for over three decades. According to Reuters, Patagonia filed a complaint in...
The adidas Hyperturf Adventure is Readied in a Subtle "Ecru Tint" Colorway
The Hyperturf Adventure is maintaining a steady influx of general releases and is now set to hit retailers in a toned-down “Ecru Tint” colorway. The chunky sneaker receives a muted makeup, featuring faint blush-like underlays that act as its base. Made partially from recycled materials, white leather overlays connect through the laces with a geometrical feel, while wavy tan panels extend into the quarters.
