With Thanksgiving here, I find myself wondering how to be grateful for this Aspen City Council. But I can’t find a way. Can you?. Despite their mostly good intentions, these five “leaders” are perilously steering Aspen in an unsustainable direction. As a result of their lack of leadership, life and business experiences, their solutions to our problems only compound Aspen’s longstanding issues and create new ones. They have created an environment whereby our government is growing rapidly yet the quality of service provided to us citizens has declined. They have zero creativity and refuse to take advice from citizens with deep experience.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO