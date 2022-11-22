Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Hearts full of gratitude
During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.
Aspen Daily News
Habitat for Humanity eyes manufacturing homes locally as future housing solution
Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley is attempting to build a modular home manufacturing plant so that it can scale up its pace of affordable housing development and more aggressively combat the housing crisis rippling from Aspen to Parachute. The initiative, for which Habitat is now seeking investors,...
Aspen Daily News
Carbondale approves developer for lots at Town Center
The Carbondale Board of Trustees on Tuesday supported moving forward with the Town Center initiative and named a developer to design the project. The Carbondale Town Center project is a proposed development on 14 empty lots located in the heart of downtown Carbondale near Thunder River Theatre. The lots were donated to the town last winter, and the town’s vision for the property includes a mix of commercial and residential uses.
Aspen Daily News
Grateful for our leaders?
With Thanksgiving here, I find myself wondering how to be grateful for this Aspen City Council. But I can’t find a way. Can you?. Despite their mostly good intentions, these five “leaders” are perilously steering Aspen in an unsustainable direction. As a result of their lack of leadership, life and business experiences, their solutions to our problems only compound Aspen’s longstanding issues and create new ones. They have created an environment whereby our government is growing rapidly yet the quality of service provided to us citizens has declined. They have zero creativity and refuse to take advice from citizens with deep experience.
Aspen Daily News
Get smart or move out
What’s the solution? I won’t play that old game of “and I’ve lived here since ...”. As long as we persist in an attitude of needing bigger, better, fancier ski lifts, restaurants, fun parks, hotels and other tourist attractions along with fancier houses (as opposed to 2,100-square-foot homes) etc., etc. ... there is no solution. There is nothing in downtown Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale or Glenwood for the average Joe and Jane coal miner and their families.
Aspen Daily News
Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations
After a months-long inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces four misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl — and two petty offenses. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s...
Aspen Daily News
The Collective, base village plaza to be ‘chock-full’ of winter activities
The Collective Snowmass announced on Wednesday its winter activity lineup. From new to returning programs, the community hub looks to cultivate another season of off-the-slopes entertainment for all ages. Located in Snowmass Base Village, The Collective building features a Game Lounge-Selfie Den room, an event hall and a restaurant and...
Aspen Daily News
Jamgrass pioneer Leftover Salmon comes to Belly Up on Sunday
Belly Up welcomes back one of the original jamgrass groups in music history, Leftover Salmon. The progressive bluegrass band will take the stage on Sunday night and follow an opening act by Taylor Scott Band. Having played at Belly Up multiple times in its three-decade run, Leftover Salmon returns to...
