Russell, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

Man shot in stomach during hunting accident

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a hunting accident in the Charles Lane area of Alum Creek Friday, according to dispatchers. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reports the accident happened as two hunters on a side-by-side were on their way back to Huntington. Officials...
ALUM CREEK, WV
WOWK 13 News

Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
CHARLESTON, WV
Eye on Ohio

A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few

This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for Portsmouth double homicide suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a double homicide in Portsmouth. In the early morning hours of Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Frank N Steins Bar at 707 Chillicothe Street. Upon arrival, reports say, officers located...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Judge Executive injured in accident

Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone was injured in an accident last Wednesday that took the life of his wife, Rose Malone. The Rowan County Coroner’s office reported on Wednesday afternoon that Morehead police dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on I-64 just before 7 a.m. that morning, approximately one mile east of Morehead.
MOREHEAD, KY
sciotopost.com

Breaking -Serious Crash in Ross County, Helicopter Requested

Ross County – Several people are injured after a serious crash in Ross County around 7 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3101 Polk Hollow road in Chillicothe. The two-vehicle crash has one vehicle on its side and several people injured with two that are entrapped.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

