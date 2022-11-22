Read full article on original website
Man shot in stomach during hunting accident
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a hunting accident in the Charles Lane area of Alum Creek Friday, according to dispatchers. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reports the accident happened as two hunters on a side-by-side were on their way back to Huntington. Officials...
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took...
EXCLUSIVE: 18-year-old paralyzed in Magoffin County bus crash last week
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Nov. 14, a Magoffin County school bus went off the roadway, over an embankment and crashed, injuring 18 students on board and the driver. The injuries varied from minor to severe. However, 18-year-old Kelly Adams’s injuries are life-changing. His family member tells us...
Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, closed due to car crash
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is closed after a two-vehicle accident with injuries around 1:10 p.m., according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell 13 News the crash occurred just outside of Hope Drug Rehabilitation, located at 5257 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Paramedics are on the scene, and […]
West Virginia man kidnapped a woman at shopping center, police say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
Ohio sheriff says juvenile ‘didn’t want to hang around’ in hit and run chase
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the investigation […]
A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few
This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
Police search for Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a double homicide in Portsmouth. In the early morning hours of Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Frank N Steins Bar at 707 Chillicothe Street. Upon arrival, reports say, officers located...
Judge Executive injured in accident
Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone was injured in an accident last Wednesday that took the life of his wife, Rose Malone. The Rowan County Coroner’s office reported on Wednesday afternoon that Morehead police dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on I-64 just before 7 a.m. that morning, approximately one mile east of Morehead.
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
Water line break in Hurricane, West Virginia, boil water advisory in place
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A water line break on Main Street near Western Hills has caused a boil water advisory in parts of Hurricane Thursday, according to Mayor Scott Edwards. Edwards says an official notice will go out by phone or hand delivery to those impacted by the break. Areas impacted include Main Street between […]
Breaking -Serious Crash in Ross County, Helicopter Requested
Ross County – Several people are injured after a serious crash in Ross County around 7 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3101 Polk Hollow road in Chillicothe. The two-vehicle crash has one vehicle on its side and several people injured with two that are entrapped.
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
