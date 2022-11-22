LSU travels to its last regular season game with a chance at a 10-win season this Saturday under first-year coach Brian Kelly. Here are ways the Tigers can get that done. Texas A&M has one of the worst run defenses in the country. Auburn’s Robby Ashford was able to get away with 60 yards passing in a victory over the Aggies because the Tigers figured out they could run it down their throats. LSU may or may not return running back Josh Williams, but it still has its leading rusher in quarterback Jayden Daniels.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO