FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: Tigers come up short in bid for another 10-win regular season as Texas A&M prevails
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — LSU’s bid for a 10-win regular season, which would have been its ninth in the past 20 seasons and 11th overall, was spoiled by a determined Texas A&M team on Saturday night. Even though LSU is headed to Atlanta for next week’s Southeastern Conference...
NOLA.com
How can LSU beat Texas A&M on Saturday? Keys include running the ball
LSU travels to its last regular season game with a chance at a 10-win season this Saturday under first-year coach Brian Kelly. Here are ways the Tigers can get that done. Texas A&M has one of the worst run defenses in the country. Auburn’s Robby Ashford was able to get away with 60 yards passing in a victory over the Aggies because the Tigers figured out they could run it down their throats. LSU may or may not return running back Josh Williams, but it still has its leading rusher in quarterback Jayden Daniels.
NOLA.com
Three and out: Scott Rabalais provides his big takeaways from the LSU-Texas A&M game
After a second half of the season in which LSU looked like it could always find a way to win, the Tigers lost their way against a Texas A&M team that has suffered through a lost season. Until Saturday night. The Aggies controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock in the first half, and made the big plays it needed in the second half to pull out the upset victory, ending LSU’s national title hopes.
NOLA.com
LSU's magical regular season ends with a dud in loss to Texas A&M: 'We were off today'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brian Kelly sat there searching for answers he didn’t have yet. “For some reason,” LSU’s coach said, “we were off today.”. He mentioned a lack of consistency and energy. He recognized Texas A&M’s best players stepped up while the Tigers faltered. Maybe, he wondered, something was wrong with preparation in the 24 hours before kickoff. The fumble Texas A&M returned for a touchdown certainly swung momentum inside Kyle Field, but he knew this stemmed from more than one play.
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Texas A&M: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 10 7 6 — 23 Texas A&M 7 10 7 14 — 38 TEXAS A&M: Devon Achane 10 run at 4:54 (Randy Bond kick). DRIVE: 15 plays, 90 yards, 7:37. KEY PLAYS: On the third play of the drive, Achane 8 run on third-and-1 to the Texas A&M 27. Achane 10 run to the A&M 48. Achane 4 run on third-and-1 to the LSU 39 keeps the drive alive. AGGIES 7, TIGERS 0.
NOLA.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
NOLA.com
Walker: Southern's Eric Dooley gets Bayou Classic win that would've made 'Daddy Steve' smile
Steve Dooley Jr. — or “Daddy Steve,” as everyone called him — would have been awfully proud Saturday. He would have been walking around with his chest proudly stuck out, just like everyone else in Jaguar Nation had reason to do so Saturday afternoon in the Caesars Superdome.
NOLA.com
Arch Manning's high school career ends as U-High puts clamps on Newman offense
University High of Baton Rouge put the clamps on Arch Manning and the Newman offense as the eighth-seeded Cubs won 49-13 in a select Division III state quarterfinal Friday at Newman’s Michael Lupin Field. Manning played his final high school game as he completed 8 of 21 for 96...
NOLA.com
Southern QB BeSean McCray asked his defense for help. This is how the unit responded
Grambling gashed Southern’s defense with big plays through three quarters, but the Jaguars had the last laugh. On the strength of two defensive touchdowns, Southern rallied in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 win in the Bayou Classic at the Caesers Superdome. Southern came into the game with five...
NOLA.com
First-year Southern coach Eric Dooley returns to New Orleans roots for Bayou Classic
There were two things you could always count on with Eric Dooley during his days at Fortier High School in Uptown New Orleans. “He was always going to dress sharp and he was always going to have his hair cut,” said Maurice Hurst, one of Dooley’s teammates at Fortier.
NOLA.com
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run
Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
NOLA.com
Carencro crushes Warren Easton comeback to advance to semifinals
Warren Easton trailed for three quarters against Carencro, before taking the lead in the final quarter, but the eighth-seeded Bears answered with a touchdown to post a 29-26 victory in a select Division I quarterfinal playoff game on Friday night at Pan American Stadium. The top-seeded Eagles got the ball...
NOLA.com
New LHSAA format sets up some new-look playoff matchups in high school football
The high school football playoffs look a little different this year. A new format created by the LHSAA during the summer has created some unique playoff pairings, with schools from two different enrollment classifications facing each other for the same state championship. That is especially evident now as 13 local...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
NOLA.com
D'Wanye Winfield powers Lutcher's 45-8 quarterfinals win at Lakeshore
It wasn’t the start that Lakeshore had hoped for. First, the team’s quarterfinals contest was delayed 68 minutes due to a lighting issue that forced the Titans to bring in temporary lights on the visitor’s side of the field. Then, the Titans turned the ball over twice...
NOLA.com
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships
For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
NOLA.com
What's the future for 'learning pods,' schools at center of Iberville charter controversy?
State education leaders will soon decide how much leeway public schools should have to expand beyond their main campus and establish learning pods — small satellite campuses where children learn in small groups. A key dispute is whether schools interested in operating pods should have to obtain approval in...
NOLA.com
Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
NOLA.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
NOLA.com
St. Charles Parish assesses damage after tornado knocks out power
At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power and some buildings were damaged when a tornado struck Paradis on Saturday afternoon. Roofing materials were ripped from their anchors between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and tree limbs and power lines were downed on the west bank of St. Charles Parish. Westbound U.S. 90 was closed to tall vehicles because of sagging power lines.
