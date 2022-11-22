Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Dispute over home values weighs on Gordon Plaza residents' relocation
Residents of Gordon Plaza, the New Orleans subdivision built atop a toxic landfill, were relieved when the city agreed to their long-sought demand to be relocated. But five months later, they say the plan has become bogged down in disputes over how their homes are being valued and the legality of a fund to pay for their moving costs.
NOLA.com
Shuttered Green House Inn on Magazine Street sells to owners of short-term rental firm
The owners of a short-term rental company that has been the subject of complaints and a lawsuit over the operation of some of its New Orleans properties has acquired the shuttered Green House Inn in the Lower Garden District and plans to reopen it as a boutique hotel. Brothers Daniel...
NOLA.com
Algiers Bonfire is going big, using a tallest-yet fire sculpture designed with a twist on tradition
The Algiers holiday bonfire is a beloved community tradition that kicks off the holiday season in a festive atmosphere of music, food and a giant bonfire on the levee. And while everyone enjoys the excitement of watching the bonfire burn, few probably have any idea of the planning and passion that go into building these “bonfire sculptures.”
NOLA.com
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NOLA.com
Arabi battles insurance woes, trauma to battle back from March tornado
Jennifer Meserole’s Arabi home looks much like it did on March 22, right before a tornado roared out of the still, green sky and smashed it down to the studs, sucking the contents of her daughter’s room down the living room stairs as the family cowered in a utility closet.
WDSU
New Orleans RTA announces temporary service changes due to Bayou Classic parade
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced temporary service changes on Saturday, Nov. 26, due to the Bayou Classic parade. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the RTA will temporarily adjust service to several streetcar and bus routes:. Streetcar service:. 47 – Canal Streetcar...
NOLA.com
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NOLA.com
City of Kenner moves out of Macy's at The Esplanade mall, as buyers put finishing touches on deal
Thirteen months after moving in, the city of Kenner is terminating its lease at the old Macy’s department store in The Esplanade shopping mall, fulfilling a campaign promise of Mayor Michael Glaser. The move comes as potential buyers of the beleaguered shopping mall put the finishing touches on a...
NOLA.com
Deadly Rault Center fire's 50th anniversary is remembered in a new documentary
Royd Anderson grew up hearing the stories from his parents. He remembers seeing the ghastly news footage, which would be replayed by local television stations every year as a grim reminder. Like much of the rest of New Orleans, he also has long been haunted by it. And so, as...
NOLA.com
Creepy Krampus Christmas parade returns to Bywater streets on Dec. 3 – Be afraid!
The annual Krewe of Krampus parade on Dec. 3 is a precious, ill-tempered moment amid a seemingly endless season of good cheer. If horned monsters, mute snow princesses, and the tongue-in-cheek threat of kidnapping are on your holiday wish list, then this is a yuletide event not to miss. In...
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
NOLA.com
Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
NOLA.com
$2.3M Tchefuncta home boasts elegant country living featuring Chicago brick, oak and pine
An elegant residence sits among the trees of Tchefuncta Country Club, peacefully placed on Hummingbird Road in this venerable St. Tammany Parish development. The spacious Covington dwelling features five bedrooms, four full and two half baths and more than 6,500 square feet of living space with unique and inviting aspects throughout.
NOLA.com
5 people injured in Bourbon Street shooting, police say
Five people were injured in a shooting on Bourbon Street early Sunday, New Orleans police said. Police said three males and two females sustained injuries in the shooting in the 200 block. The call of the shooting came to police around 1:49 a.m., police said. The injuries aren't life-threatening, police said.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on Julia Street in Warehouse District, New Orleans police say
A 26-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting on Julia Street in the Warehouse District, New Orleans police said Friday. The man was found around 2 a.m. on the street in the 300 block of Julia (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
NOLA.com
3,200 without power amid tornado, Entergy says
At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost electricity Saturday afternoon in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes after a tornado moved through the area, the utility said. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said it was sending deputies to help with damage. The agency also said power lines were down and traffic signals out, and urged residents to avoid the area around Bayou Gauche Road and U.S. Highway 90.
Five people shot in just over three hours, including a murder on Canal Street
New Orleans Police say from 5:45pm to just after 9:00pm five people were shot in New Orleans. One victim was gunned down near the corner of Canal and Bourbon Street.
NOLA.com
Festival of the Bonfires lights up River Parishes with traditions, food, fun
Bonfires on the levee — a Christmas Eve tradition in the River Parishes — will be celebrated with a preseason festival in Lutcher Dec. 9-11 that centers on a bonfire Friday and Saturday night, but packs the days with activities, food and fun. The Festival of the Bonfires...
NOLA.com
Here’s what would happen if Mayor LaToya Cantrell were to leave office early
New Orleans’ next scheduled mayoral election isn’t until October 2025, but with the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering a locally unprecedented “recall by mail” phase — and recent Fox 8 investigations raising ethics questions about Cantrell — anything could happen between now and then.
WWL-TV
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
Comments / 3