New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Dispute over home values weighs on Gordon Plaza residents' relocation

Residents of Gordon Plaza, the New Orleans subdivision built atop a toxic landfill, were relieved when the city agreed to their long-sought demand to be relocated. But five months later, they say the plan has become bogged down in disputes over how their homes are being valued and the legality of a fund to pay for their moving costs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime

1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road

Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ

Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NOLA.com

Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

5 people injured in Bourbon Street shooting, police say

Five people were injured in a shooting on Bourbon Street early Sunday, New Orleans police said. Police said three males and two females sustained injuries in the shooting in the 200 block. The call of the shooting came to police around 1:49 a.m., police said. The injuries aren't life-threatening, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

3,200 without power amid tornado, Entergy says

At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost electricity Saturday afternoon in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes after a tornado moved through the area, the utility said. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said it was sending deputies to help with damage. The agency also said power lines were down and traffic signals out, and urged residents to avoid the area around Bayou Gauche Road and U.S. Highway 90.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA

