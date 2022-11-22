Read full article on original website
Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions
NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
NOLA.com
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NOLA.com
Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
NOLA.com
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NOLA.com
UNO homecoming activities and alumni celebrations spur momentum for Next Is Now campaign
When Loandi Cruz moved from Honduras to the United States, she dreamed of attending a large college campus. But, circumstances led her to the University of New Orleans, a school she had never seriously considered. Now a senior and UNO’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, Cruz can’t imagine her education taking place...
WDSU
New Orleans RTA announces temporary service changes due to Bayou Classic parade
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced temporary service changes on Saturday, Nov. 26, due to the Bayou Classic parade. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the RTA will temporarily adjust service to several streetcar and bus routes:. Streetcar service:. 47 – Canal Streetcar...
NOLA.com
Shuttered Green House Inn on Magazine Street sells to owners of short-term rental firm
The owners of a short-term rental company that has been the subject of complaints and a lawsuit over the operation of some of its New Orleans properties has acquired the shuttered Green House Inn in the Lower Garden District and plans to reopen it as a boutique hotel. Brothers Daniel...
NOLA.com
Dispute over home values weighs on Gordon Plaza residents' relocation
Residents of Gordon Plaza, the New Orleans subdivision built atop a toxic landfill, were relieved when the city agreed to their long-sought demand to be relocated. But five months later, they say the plan has become bogged down in disputes over how their homes are being valued and the legality of a fund to pay for their moving costs.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
NOLA.com
Deadly Rault Center fire's 50th anniversary is remembered in a new documentary
Royd Anderson grew up hearing the stories from his parents. He remembers seeing the ghastly news footage, which would be replayed by local television stations every year as a grim reminder. Like much of the rest of New Orleans, he also has long been haunted by it. And so, as...
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
NOLA.com
Algiers Bonfire is going big, using a tallest-yet fire sculpture designed with a twist on tradition
The Algiers holiday bonfire is a beloved community tradition that kicks off the holiday season in a festive atmosphere of music, food and a giant bonfire on the levee. And while everyone enjoys the excitement of watching the bonfire burn, few probably have any idea of the planning and passion that go into building these “bonfire sculptures.”
NOLA.com
Arabi battles insurance woes, trauma to battle back from March tornado
Jennifer Meserole’s Arabi home looks much like it did on March 22, right before a tornado roared out of the still, green sky and smashed it down to the studs, sucking the contents of her daughter’s room down the living room stairs as the family cowered in a utility closet.
NOLA.com
City of Kenner moves out of Macy's at The Esplanade mall, as buyers put finishing touches on deal
Thirteen months after moving in, the city of Kenner is terminating its lease at the old Macy’s department store in The Esplanade shopping mall, fulfilling a campaign promise of Mayor Michael Glaser. The move comes as potential buyers of the beleaguered shopping mall put the finishing touches on a...
NOLA.com
Here’s what would happen if Mayor LaToya Cantrell were to leave office early
New Orleans’ next scheduled mayoral election isn’t until October 2025, but with the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering a locally unprecedented “recall by mail” phase — and recent Fox 8 investigations raising ethics questions about Cantrell — anything could happen between now and then.
The Salvation Army helping those facing homelessness with new mobile showering units
The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, a CVS Health company teamed up to host a healthcare event to help those facing homelessness.
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
WWL-TV
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
NOLA.com
United Cab, a New Orleans stalwart, is losing drivers and passengers. Is the end near?
The United Cab Co. depot in Central City looks exactly as you’d expect. Inside a red, sheet-metal headquarters building, surrounded by a parking lot, surrounded by barbed wire, Paul Bantoni, a cab driver for 40 years, sat on a wooden bench in a narrow waiting area where plastic signs dotted the walls.
