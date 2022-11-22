Read full article on original website
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
‘Having that closure’: Sister remembers Northwest Indiana woman found dead in marsh
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The sister of a missing woman found dead said it’s nice to have closure, but still has questions about the case. On May 16, 2020, Dushawna Glover was last seen on security footage walking at around 6 a.m. in an industrial complex on Lafayette Court in Griffith. She had just moved into […]
CPD: 2 teens shot while driving on West Side
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot Thanksgiving night while driving on the West Side. At around 9:15 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots fired. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the back and leg and was transported to Stroger in fair condition. […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Police officer adopts baby girl found in Safe Haven box in Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WNDU) — An Indiana police officer and his wife are now the adoptive parents of a child left in a Safe Haven box earlier this year. Last Friday was adoption day in St. Joseph County, Indiana, where families finalized adoptions in court. Among the children...
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
Woman killed in New Chicago house explosion in Indiana, fire officials say
ABC7 obtained cell phone video captured by a neighbor in the area who initially tried to help before the flames became too overpowering.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois State Police need your help finding an endangered missing person
The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Jeffrey Wadsworth. Wadsworth, 56, is described as a white male, 5’6″ and 135 pounds. Wadsworth has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, glasses, black jacket, blue sweater vest and grey pants. According to reports, Wadsworth was last seen in the 3200 block of West Potomac Ave., Chicago, at 7:45 a.m. on November 22. He was driving a black 2017 Buick Encore utility with Illinois license BK30003. Wadwsworth has a condition that places him in danger.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
Man dies after being found shot in the face on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the face and abdomen Thursday night in Roseland. Police say around 9:18 p.m. a man was found laying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 112th Street suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
Police: 16-year-old dies after being found shot in stolen car on South Side
CHICAGO — A teen boy was found shot to death inside a stolen car early Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police. At around 2:15 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of East 80th Street. A 16-year-old boy was discovered in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest.
18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
Woman, 19, found fatally shot inside vehicle on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the woman’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Eddy around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. […]
2 killed, 16 injured in multi-car crash on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — Two people are dead and 16 people were injured after a driver in a stolen car was driving the wrong way and caused a multi-car crash Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to police. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near East 87th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue. In a […]
fox32chicago.com
Restaurant owner in Hammond shot during attempted robbery
HAMMOND, Ind. - The owner of a restaurant in northwest Indiana was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday. At about 5:34 p.m., Hammond police responded to Jack's Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they spoke with the owner who said...
Two young brothers are dead after falling in an icy suburban pond
The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the 4-year-old and 6-year-old that died after falling into an icy pond in Palatine Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old faces murder charge after opening fire on man, woman who were sitting in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Shore last month. The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring hopped into Chicago police car with a gun in his pocket, prosecutors say
Chicago — When Chicago police and state troopers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert on Wednesday evening, they were met with an unusual situation: A man wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet walked up to a squad car and got inside with a handgun sticking out of his jacket pocket.
