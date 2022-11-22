Previewing the Seattle Seahawks

Arguably the most surprising team of the season this year in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks have gone from being an afterthought to first place in the NFC West

After they made the decision to trade Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, it was thought the Seattle Seahawks were finally entering a rebuilding period.

What has happened instead is that the Seahawks are on track to make the playoffs for the ninth time in the last 11 seasons.

What's gone so right in order for this to happen? It starts with the play of former journeyman quarterback Geno Smith.

The veteran had been serving primarily as a backup for years, but received the chance to start with the Seahawks with Wilson gone.

What Smith has proceeded to do is create an entirely new narrative surrounding his career and potentially even earned some down-ballot MVP voting.

Smith has benefited from an offensive line that has played better than expected and weapons such as wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Defensively, while this isn't the Legion of Boom we're talking about, the Seahawks have been playing better on that side of the ball in recent weeks.

In their last five games, Seattle has allowed no more than 23 points, and that's with their biggest-named defensive player, Jamal Adams, having played only one game this season.

Even though it is now the second-half of the season, there are likely still those who believe that the Seahawks eventually will fall off.

For now, though, this is a dangerous team, one that has done far and away better than the Las Vegas Raiders despite having arguably less talent on paper.

