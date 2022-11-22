Oregon flirted with a Top 10 finish in the USA TODAY Coaches poll, but after the loss in Corvallis, the Ducks most likely won’t be in the upper echelon. They finished the regular season No. 15 in the country with a 9-3 record. Considering they finished the season losing two of their last three games, Oregon should feel fortunate to be ranked that high. Oregon State jumped up six spots to be ranked No. 16. USC is the conference’s only hope to be in the College Football Playoff. After the Trojans 38-27 win over Notre Dame, USC moved up a spot and are ranked No. 4 in the country with their 11-1 record. They face No. 12 Utah, the only team to give the Men of Troy a loss this season. The Top 25 falls this way: Georgia Michigan TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Penn State Tennessee Washington Kansas State Clemson Utah LSU Florida State Oregon Oregon State UCLA Tulane Notre Dame South Carolina Texas North Carolina Central Florida UT-San Antonio Mississippi State

