Nevada State

Psych Centra

Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment

Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
hcplive.com

Comorbid Psychiatric Conditions Common for Adults With ADHD

The most frequent psychiatric disorder that appeared in patients with ADHD was substance use disorder, followed by mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and personality disorders. Adults with attention deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) are more likely to have comorbid psychiatric conditions like mood and personality disorders than the general population. A team, led...
Health Digest

What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?

For some people, psychotherapy on its own may not be enough to treat their depression. In certain cases, some individuals may benefit from taking antidepressants as an additional method of treatment. Antidepressants alter the chemistry of the brain as they work with chemicals called neurotransmitters, according to Healthline. Because of their effects on neurotransmitters, antidepressants can be prescribed to treat a variety of mental health conditions, like major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
MedicalXpress

Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction

Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
Medical News Today

Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder

Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
PsyPost

Amygdala connectivity predicts ketamine treatment response among patients with anxious depression

A brain region known as the amygdala could play a key role in predicting symptom improvement following ketamine therapy in patients with treatment-resistant anxious depression, according to new research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. “Since the antidepressant effects of ketamine in patients with anxious depression remain unclear, it...
hcplive.com

Underdiagnosis of Adult ADHD

Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: That leaves me wondering, Alice, how often is adult ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] not diagnosed? What can be done to improve the diagnosis of ADHD in adults?. Alice Mao, MD: The diagnosis of ADHD in adults has expanded. People are aware that oftentimes, as children advance into...
Benzinga

The Three Pillars of Effective Ketamine Mental Health Treatment

Americans spent $225 billion on mental health treatments and services in 2019, but nearly half the people using antidepressants recorded a relapse in symptoms. During that time, ketamine has become an increasingly popular and effective breakthrough mental health treatment.The first clinical studies of ketamine as human anesthesia were published in 1966. Ketamine produced profound analgesic effects, but it could not avoid negative stigmas towards psychedelics created by the War on Drugs. In 1970 psychedelics were classified as a Schedule I substance through the US Controlled Substances Act, which significantly hindered ketamine clinical research and treatments.
KevinMD.com

PTSD after medical education

On Friday, June 11, 1982, members of the faculty convened to discuss the performance of the psychiatric residents during the last six (6) months. The following is a summation of their comments as they apply to your performance. The faculty’s reaction to your performance was uniformly excellent. There was some...
Healthline

What Are Nursing Interventions for COPD?

Interventions for COPD include a variety of care from various healthcare professionals. Part of that care is a detailed plan based on your needs and developed by a nurse or a respiratory therapist. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive respiratory disease that’s split into two main categories: chronic...
2minutemedicine.com

Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression

1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
MedicalXpress

Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults

Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
sfstandard.com

Bipolar, PTSD Patients More Likely to Die From Covid, UCSF Researchers Find

People with psychiatric conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder may be more likely to be hospitalized or die from Covid, according to a study published Tuesday by researchers at the University of California San Francisco. The study, which was published in the medical journal Translational Psychiatry, found that...
The Conversation U.S.

Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast

Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
MedicalXpress

Transgender youth, teens more likely to have sleep disorders

Teens and young adults who are transgender are four times more likely to have a sleep disorder compared to cisgender youth, a Michigan Medicine-led study finds. Researchers analyzed claims data from more than 1.2 million young people aged 12 to 25, of which 2,603 identified as transgender or gender-nonconforming. Results published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine reveal that transgender youth are 5.4 times more likely to have insomnia and three times more likely to have sleep apnea or other sleep disorders.
MICHIGAN STATE

