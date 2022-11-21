Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
hcplive.com
Comorbid Psychiatric Conditions Common for Adults With ADHD
The most frequent psychiatric disorder that appeared in patients with ADHD was substance use disorder, followed by mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and personality disorders. Adults with attention deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) are more likely to have comorbid psychiatric conditions like mood and personality disorders than the general population. A team, led...
One dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" may temporarily ease treatment-resistant depression, study says
Psilocybin, the psychedelic chemical found in so-called magic mushrooms, may help treat depression in some patients, a new study found. Researchers said a 25 mg one-time dose of the synthetic formulation of psilocybin reduced depression scores significantly in patients — but was associated with adverse side effects. For the...
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
For some people, psychotherapy on its own may not be enough to treat their depression. In certain cases, some individuals may benefit from taking antidepressants as an additional method of treatment. Antidepressants alter the chemistry of the brain as they work with chemicals called neurotransmitters, according to Healthline. Because of their effects on neurotransmitters, antidepressants can be prescribed to treat a variety of mental health conditions, like major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
MedicalXpress
Half of patients in telemedicine program for opioid use disorder current with medication a month later
More than half of the patients who were prescribed medication to treat opioid use disorder through a virtual program established during the pandemic continued with their treatment at least a month later, according to a NEJM Catalyst study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
MedicalXpress
Routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly improve depression diagnosis
Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
MedicalXpress
Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction
Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Findings from the study, led by Georgetown University Medical Center...
Medical News Today
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
PsyPost
Amygdala connectivity predicts ketamine treatment response among patients with anxious depression
A brain region known as the amygdala could play a key role in predicting symptom improvement following ketamine therapy in patients with treatment-resistant anxious depression, according to new research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. “Since the antidepressant effects of ketamine in patients with anxious depression remain unclear, it...
hcplive.com
Underdiagnosis of Adult ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: That leaves me wondering, Alice, how often is adult ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] not diagnosed? What can be done to improve the diagnosis of ADHD in adults?. Alice Mao, MD: The diagnosis of ADHD in adults has expanded. People are aware that oftentimes, as children advance into...
Benzinga
The Three Pillars of Effective Ketamine Mental Health Treatment
Americans spent $225 billion on mental health treatments and services in 2019, but nearly half the people using antidepressants recorded a relapse in symptoms. During that time, ketamine has become an increasingly popular and effective breakthrough mental health treatment.The first clinical studies of ketamine as human anesthesia were published in 1966. Ketamine produced profound analgesic effects, but it could not avoid negative stigmas towards psychedelics created by the War on Drugs. In 1970 psychedelics were classified as a Schedule I substance through the US Controlled Substances Act, which significantly hindered ketamine clinical research and treatments.
KevinMD.com
PTSD after medical education
On Friday, June 11, 1982, members of the faculty convened to discuss the performance of the psychiatric residents during the last six (6) months. The following is a summation of their comments as they apply to your performance. The faculty’s reaction to your performance was uniformly excellent. There was some...
Healthline
What Are Nursing Interventions for COPD?
Interventions for COPD include a variety of care from various healthcare professionals. Part of that care is a detailed plan based on your needs and developed by a nurse or a respiratory therapist. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive respiratory disease that’s split into two main categories: chronic...
2minutemedicine.com
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
MedicalXpress
Patients with PTSD are less likely to survive COVID than those without, finds new research
A new study shows that patients with COVID-19 who also had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were more likely to die or be hospitalized than those without a psychiatric disorder. For patients with other mental illnesses, the risks were substantially higher. Researchers from UC San Francisco and the San Francisco VA...
sfstandard.com
Bipolar, PTSD Patients More Likely to Die From Covid, UCSF Researchers Find
People with psychiatric conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder may be more likely to be hospitalized or die from Covid, according to a study published Tuesday by researchers at the University of California San Francisco. The study, which was published in the medical journal Translational Psychiatry, found that...
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
MedicalXpress
Transgender youth, teens more likely to have sleep disorders
Teens and young adults who are transgender are four times more likely to have a sleep disorder compared to cisgender youth, a Michigan Medicine-led study finds. Researchers analyzed claims data from more than 1.2 million young people aged 12 to 25, of which 2,603 identified as transgender or gender-nonconforming. Results published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine reveal that transgender youth are 5.4 times more likely to have insomnia and three times more likely to have sleep apnea or other sleep disorders.
