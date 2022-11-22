Lawsuit against AMR New Haven ambulance company describes ‘sexist,’ ‘boys club’ workplace culture

Read full article on original website
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
One dead after Laura Lane house fire in New Haven, chief says
NEW HAVEN — One person is dead following a blaze at a single-family home on Laura Lane early Saturday, the fire department said. Around 3:11 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a house fire at 80 Laura Lane in New Haven, Fire Chief John Alston wrote in an incident report.
Release of violent offenders in CT under review after Naugatuck felon accused of killing his child
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Despite a criminal history fraught with violence and income low enough to be eligible for a public defender, a Naugatuck man was free after posting $375,000 bond and was able to live with his 11-month-old daughter who police say he killed last week.
State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
Norwalk road closed due to Sunday morning crash, police say
NORWALK — A portion of Martin Luther King Drive closed Sunday morning after a motor vehicle crash, according to police. The road was closed between its intersections between Lowe and Knapp streets around 8:25 a.m., officials announced on Twitter. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Giving Fund: Help families in need in Greenwich, Darien and Stamford during this Thanksgiving season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As we celebrate Thanksgiving on this long holiday weekend, we are continuing our annual Giving Fund and asking residents to make donations to help out others in the community who are in need. Now in its 39th year, the...
Stamford marijuana dispensary, approved for recreational sale, looks to hire 40 more employees
STAMFORD — Fine Fettle Dispensary plans to hire about 40 more people to work at its location in the city as Connecticut moves closer to allowing recreational marijuana sales. The state Department of Consumer Protection announced earlier this week that Fine Fettle Stamford, which opened in February, was one...
Darien OKs controversial ban of non-government flags on town property despite Darien Pride's concern
DARIEN — After months of debate and accusations of partisan politics, Darien Town Hall will not fly any flags other than the town flag, Connecticut flag and U.S. flag. The Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 in favor of the controversial policy to ban non-governmental flags after a tight and occasionally terse debate.
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board
A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
In Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich dishes up a Thanksgiving meal
GREENWICH — The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich invited its members and their parents to enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet at the club on Tuesday evening. Board members from the club and town officials, including First Selectman Fred Camillo and Chief of Police James Heavey, dished out the food to the hungry attendees.
Alleged squatter, lawsuits complicate planned Cobb's Mill Inn restoration in Weston
WESTON — Efforts to renovate and reopen one of the town's oldest buildings over the last couple years have been sidelined by lawsuits over ownership of the property and allegations of the presence of a squatter living on the site. Cobb's Mill Inn, which was built as a sawmill...
Kathleen Stowe (opinion): 'It is time to pass the baton'
We just finished the first quarter, report cards are out, leaves are down, turkeys are roasting and there is much to celebrate in Greenwich Public Schools. You have heard from me regularly in my leadership role on the Board of Education. This will be my last update as the chair and I write it with a sense of excitement for what we have done and where we are going, as well as deep gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way.
Jets coach Robert Saleh reps Northwest United shirt at press conference, Garzone named coach of week
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh was repping a Northwest United t-shirt at his Friday press conference, honoring the co-ops head coach, Jennifer Garzone. Garzone, the first female coach to win a varsity football game in Connecticut, has led the Workhorses to a 10-0 record and berth as the No. 2 seed in the CIAC Class MM playoffs. Northwest United will play host to Masuk on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Nonnewaug High School.
Delaware 78, Hartford 50
HARTFORD (3-5) Kimbrough 3-7 1-5 7, Pavlidis 1-2 3-7 6, Dunne 1-8 0-0 3, Henderson 4-10 3-3 13, McClain 6-13 0-0 13, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Webley 1-1 2-2 4, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Washington 0-0 1-2 1, M.Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 10-19 50.
