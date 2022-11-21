WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Eleanor Health, the first outpatient addiction and mental health treatment provider built on value- and population-based payment models, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Hart as Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer, Scott Fries as Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bird as Chief of Staff, and Danica Patterson’s promotion to Chief of Markets. These key senior leadership hires will support the company’s continued growth and expansion of its population health care delivery model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005522/en/ Elizabeth Hart, Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO