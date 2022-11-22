A European star was coming to Jersey City. Rem Koolhaas, a Pritzker Prize-winning architect and one of Time Magazine’s 2008 picks for the world’s most influential people, announced his intention to build a fifty story tower on the lot that was once home to the Arts Center at 111 First Street. Architecture News wrote that Koolhaas’s interest in Jersey City had raised our profile. Other publications were no less laudatory. Here was balm for a city still bruised by the fight over the Arts Center: Even if the community there had been scattered and a historic building lost to us, we could console ourselves with the thought that there’d soon be an anchor for our skyline, designed by an architectural celebrity. A Koolhaas building might attract other builders and stimulate investment. It augured our arrival as a destination.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO