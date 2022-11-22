ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Delaware 78, Hartford 50

HARTFORD (3-5) Kimbrough 3-7 1-5 7, Pavlidis 1-2 3-7 6, Dunne 1-8 0-0 3, Henderson 4-10 3-3 13, McClain 6-13 0-0 13, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Webley 1-1 2-2 4, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Washington 0-0 1-2 1, M.Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 10-19 50.
HARTFORD, CT
Jets coach Robert Saleh reps Northwest United shirt at press conference, Garzone named coach of week

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh was repping a Northwest United t-shirt at his Friday press conference, honoring the co-ops head coach, Jennifer Garzone. Garzone, the first female coach to win a varsity football game in Connecticut, has led the Workhorses to a 10-0 record and berth as the No. 2 seed in the CIAC Class MM playoffs. Northwest United will play host to Masuk on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Nonnewaug High School.
WOODBURY, CT
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board

A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
One dead after Laura Lane house fire in New Haven, chief says

NEW HAVEN — One person is dead following a blaze at a single-family home on Laura Lane early Saturday, the fire department said. Around 3:11 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a house fire at 80 Laura Lane in New Haven, Fire Chief John Alston wrote in an incident report.
NEW HAVEN, CT

