Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unomaha.edu
UNO Earns 2022 ALL IN MOST Engaged Campus for College Student Voting
The University of Nebraska at Omaha is one of 394 colleges and universities to earn the ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting – an awards program through Civic Nation. This recognition is proof that UNO students want to make their voices heard through voting and that...
UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group.
unomaha.edu
Major Grant Awarded to Fried Holocaust and Genocide Academy
The Sam and Frances Fried Holocaust and Genocide Academy is a partner on a major grant that was recently awarded to study visual storytelling and graphic art in genocide and human rights education. The $2.5 million dollar grant was awarded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), which also includes an additional $2.4 million in cash and in-kind contributions from partner organizations.
unomaha.edu
UNO's Signature Service Days
Volunteers make Valentine's Day cards for veterans during the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Omaha, Nebraska at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center. 2023 Annual Signature Service Days. Annualy, UNO hosts Signature Service Days that combine service to community organizations in the...
unomaha.edu
International Dialogue is Available on DigitalCommons@UNO
International Dialogue (ID) is a multidisciplinary peer-reviewed academic journal aimed at scholars, policy makers, and practitioners seeking an interactive forum for the cross-fertilization of ideas and perspectives about world affairs. Over that last six months we have worked to move International Dialogue to the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s institutional...
WOWT
Dormitories on former college campus in Blair to be repurposed into apartments for youth aging out of foster care
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Funding has been approved to build apartments on the former Dana College campus in Blair. According to Angels Share Incorporated, funding has been allocated and construction will soon begin on a $17.4 million project to build 61 apartments for youth aging out of foster care. The...
Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds
LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to maintain the pension fund in each […] The post Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Griswold School District Settles Small Claims Litigation
(Griswold) The Griswold School District has won a case in small claims court against a former employee for resigning after signing a contract. During his Monday report to the School Board, school Superintendent Dave Henrichs said this violated school policy. The Griswold School Board also passed a resolution to keep...
unomaha.edu
Flag Lowering for Harold Payne
The UNO flag will be lowered on Monday, November 28, in memory of Payne, a UNO retiree who passed away on Oct. 11, 2022. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Monday, Nov. 28, in memory of UNO retiree Harold "Harry" Payne, who passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, at the age of 92.
WOWT
Children’s Hospital in Omaha temporarily merging urgent care services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital posted on social media Wednesday evening that it was consolidating its urgent and after-hours care services into one west Omaha location for a while. The hospital said the change was necessary for a time because of the “challenging virus season.”. “As urgent...
KETV.com
Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers
OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
KETV.com
Endocrinologist becomes patient, diagnosed with thyroid cancer
OMAHA, Neb. — People are thankful in all sorts of ways, but Dr. Anupam Kotwal is incredibly grateful. His prognosis is good because the cancer was caught early by the doctor himself. Kotwal was testing a new ultrasound machine, just like he had done in the past. "We were...
KETV.com
Nebraska LGBTQ+ community concerned after Colorado shootings
Advocates and allies from Nebraska's LGBTQ+ community say they feel they've come under attack. They're speaking on the heels of the deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 17 others hurt. "It does scare me. It feels close to home," said Jenn Dunn,...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City seeks new city administrator
(Nebraska City) -- For the third time in five years, Nebraska City must find a new city administrator. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council discussed the process for filling the vacancy left by the pending departure of Lou Leone. Leone recently submitted his resignation to accept a similar position in another community. Leone's resignation is effective December 6. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the commissioners discussed whether to appoint an interim administrator or hire a search firm to assist in hiring Leone's successor. Bequette says Leone plans to contact numerous prospective search firms.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
klkntv.com
Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
KETV.com
$2.2 million settlement reached in Westside, Douglas County lawsuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are spending more than $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Westside Community Schools. The district sued the county treasurer this past summer. It's trying to get back the more than $10 million in lost revenue that was overpaid to the...
KETV.com
'Very mind boggling': Inspector general of corrections reacts to inmates walking away
OMAHA, Neb. — Just weeks from a parole hearing and potential release, an inmate walks away from custody. And he's not the only one. In Nebraska's correctional system there are two community corrections centers. These less restrictive facilities serve as a transitional opportunity for inmates preparing for a possible...
The Nebraska City News Press
Ribbon cutting caps daylong celebration in Nebraska City
Brenda Baumann, branch manager and vice president of Professional Mortgage Services, an office of Tri-Valley Bank, prepares to cut as President Jay Longinaker and Vice President Lora Damme hold the ribbon at the Nebraska City location, 1114 Grundman Blvd. The ribbon cutting concluded a daylong open house and celebration of Longinaker’s retirement as bank president. The Nebraska City office is now a full-service bank, serving customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Call 402-873-7794 for more information.
WOWT
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day. But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years. “It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Wonton Jon’s Food Truck.
Comments / 0