(Nebraska City) -- For the third time in five years, Nebraska City must find a new city administrator. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council discussed the process for filling the vacancy left by the pending departure of Lou Leone. Leone recently submitted his resignation to accept a similar position in another community. Leone's resignation is effective December 6. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the commissioners discussed whether to appoint an interim administrator or hire a search firm to assist in hiring Leone's successor. Bequette says Leone plans to contact numerous prospective search firms.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO