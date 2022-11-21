ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

unomaha.edu

UNO Earns 2022 ALL IN MOST Engaged Campus for College Student Voting

The University of Nebraska at Omaha is one of 394 colleges and universities to earn the ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting – an awards program through Civic Nation. This recognition is proof that UNO students want to make their voices heard through voting and that...
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

Major Grant Awarded to Fried Holocaust and Genocide Academy

The Sam and Frances Fried Holocaust and Genocide Academy is a partner on a major grant that was recently awarded to study visual storytelling and graphic art in genocide and human rights education. The $2.5 million dollar grant was awarded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), which also includes an additional $2.4 million in cash and in-kind contributions from partner organizations.
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

UNO's Signature Service Days

Volunteers make Valentine's Day cards for veterans during the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Omaha, Nebraska at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center. 2023 Annual Signature Service Days. Annualy, UNO hosts Signature Service Days that combine service to community organizations in the...
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

International Dialogue is Available on DigitalCommons@UNO

International Dialogue (ID) is a multidisciplinary peer-reviewed academic journal aimed at scholars, policy makers, and practitioners seeking an interactive forum for the cross-fertilization of ideas and perspectives about world affairs. Over that last six months we have worked to move International Dialogue to the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s institutional...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds

LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to maintain the pension fund in each […] The post Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School District Settles Small Claims Litigation

(Griswold) The Griswold School District has won a case in small claims court against a former employee for resigning after signing a contract. During his Monday report to the School Board, school Superintendent Dave Henrichs said this violated school policy. The Griswold School Board also passed a resolution to keep...
GRISWOLD, IA
unomaha.edu

Flag Lowering for Harold Payne

The UNO flag will be lowered on Monday, November 28, in memory of Payne, a UNO retiree who passed away on Oct. 11, 2022. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Monday, Nov. 28, in memory of UNO retiree Harold "Harry" Payne, who passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, at the age of 92.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Children’s Hospital in Omaha temporarily merging urgent care services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital posted on social media Wednesday evening that it was consolidating its urgent and after-hours care services into one west Omaha location for a while. The hospital said the change was necessary for a time because of the “challenging virus season.”. “As urgent...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers

OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Endocrinologist becomes patient, diagnosed with thyroid cancer

OMAHA, Neb. — People are thankful in all sorts of ways, but Dr. Anupam Kotwal is incredibly grateful. His prognosis is good because the cancer was caught early by the doctor himself. Kotwal was testing a new ultrasound machine, just like he had done in the past. "We were...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska LGBTQ+ community concerned after Colorado shootings

Advocates and allies from Nebraska's LGBTQ+ community say they feel they've come under attack. They're speaking on the heels of the deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 17 others hurt. "It does scare me. It feels close to home," said Jenn Dunn,...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraska City seeks new city administrator

(Nebraska City) -- For the third time in five years, Nebraska City must find a new city administrator. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council discussed the process for filling the vacancy left by the pending departure of Lou Leone. Leone recently submitted his resignation to accept a similar position in another community. Leone's resignation is effective December 6. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the commissioners discussed whether to appoint an interim administrator or hire a search firm to assist in hiring Leone's successor. Bequette says Leone plans to contact numerous prospective search firms.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Ribbon cutting caps daylong celebration in Nebraska City

Brenda Baumann, branch manager and vice president of Professional Mortgage Services, an office of Tri-Valley Bank, prepares to cut as President Jay Longinaker and Vice President Lora Damme hold the ribbon at the Nebraska City location, 1114 Grundman Blvd. The ribbon cutting concluded a daylong open house and celebration of Longinaker’s retirement as bank president. The Nebraska City office is now a full-service bank, serving customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Call 402-873-7794 for more information.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

