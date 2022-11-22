Read full article on original website
Ashland listed as 8th least expensive place to live in annual cost of living index
ASHLAND — Ashland is the eighth least expensive city in the United States, according to a recently released cost-of-living index. Every quarter, the Council for Community and Economic Research, a national non-profit, compares prices between participating cities nationwide and ranks them against the average of all the cities' cost of living, represented by a score of 100. Ashland's score is 81.9, meaning that its cost of living is almost 20 percent cheaper than the average city.
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
Top-seeded IUP awaits Ashland in Sweet 16
ASHLAND — Maybe the fourth time is the charm. For the fourth time in program history, Ashland has advanced to Division II football’s Sweet 16. Fourth-seeded AU (10-1) will meet No. 1 seed Indiana University Pennsylvania (9-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at IUP’s George P. Miller Stadium.
Ashland falls to IUP in super region semifinals
INDIANA, Pa. — Ashland came up short in its quest to reach Division II football’s Elite Eight. Top-seeded Indiana University Pennsylvania came up with a big fourth-down stop in the third quarter and later returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown in a 19-13 win over the fourth-seeded Eagles in the Super Region 1 semifinals Saturday at IUP’s George P. Miller Stadium.
