ASHLAND — Ashland is the eighth least expensive city in the United States, according to a recently released cost-of-living index. Every quarter, the Council for Community and Economic Research, a national non-profit, compares prices between participating cities nationwide and ranks them against the average of all the cities' cost of living, represented by a score of 100. Ashland's score is 81.9, meaning that its cost of living is almost 20 percent cheaper than the average city.

