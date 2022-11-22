New treatment aims at helping vets, first responders with PTSD

NEW LEXINGTON – Earlier this year, the state of Ohio approved funding for a new treatment program directed at veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD and related disorders, including traumatic brain injury, depression, anxiety, drug addiction, OCD and insomnia.

The program is meant to test the efficacy of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in treating PTSD. Traditional TMS is a non-invasive procedure, approved by the FDA to treat depression, anxiety and OCD. The purpose is to send magnetic pulses to a patient’s brain in order to stimulate those parts most affected by depression and mood disorders.

“It’s thought to activate regions of the brain that have decreased activity in depression,” according to Mayo Clinic.

eTMS Ohio is the name of the new program. In an open bid, the Perry Behavioral Health Clinic, located at 221 North Main Street in New Lexington, was awarded a grant to lead the new program. There are four other clinics across the state approved to administer the treatment: two in Columbus, one in Barnsville, and one in Youngstown. As an experimental treatment, eTMS is available at no cost to any veteran or first responder with post-traumatic symptoms who applies.

So what is eTMS? In the simplest terms, the ‘e’ refers to an electroencephalogram (EEG) test to measure what each individual patient’s brain activity is, therefore adjusting the strength and placement of magnetic pulses to each individual’s needs. Traditional TMS differs by a kind of ‘one size fits all’ approach to the same treatment.

Both statistically and anecdotally, TMS provides an effective alternative to antidepressants and other forms of relief from depression. Approximately two-thirds of people suffering from depression do not receive adequate medical help from antidepressants, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Effects of antidepressants can vary wildly based on the type and the individual patient, in some cases actively worsening depression. Electroconvulsive therapy (known colloquially as electroshock) is a recognized form of treatment, but is liable to cause memory loss and decreased cognitive ability.

In contrast, TMS is a non-invasive treatment. The worst common side effect is mild headaches during and immediately after sessions. In rare cases, seizures may occur in patients who have a history of epilepsy and related conditions. There’s no risk for suicidal thoughts, sleep loss, loss of appetite, cognitive decline, or any of the bevy of symptoms that accompany more easily-accessible treatments for depression.

TMS treatments are administered daily for several weeks, in sessions lasting less than an hour each. Most patients are able to drive themselves to and from sessions. From Harvard Health, 50 to 60 percent of patients that failed to benefit from antidepressant treatment received a clinically meaningful response from TMS.

This is not the first program to test the benefits of eTMS. The Veterans NOW program, funded by the state of Ohio, ended in June 2021 after running its course of approved funding. Over 95% of veterans who underwent treatment in that program said they would recommend it to other veterans.

In an article by NBC4 in 2021, one veteran talked about how it improved his ability to sleep. “I had been seeming more rested, in an overall better mood, and able to deal with everyday stress in a more levelheaded manner,” he said.

Dirk Harkins, a veteran of the Iraq War who dealt with severe suicidal thoughts following his service, is a proponent and recruiter for the eTMS Ohio program. Recruiters are tasked with seeking out other veterans and first responders suffering severe emotional damage from traumatic combat and violent encounters. Like his colleagues, Harkins is a veteran who has undergone eTMS.

He says the treatment allows for clearer thinking and better cognitive performance during the daytime, and more regulated REM sleep at night. It regulates day-to-day activities.

“It’s giving these guys and girls with PTSD a chance to take a pause and make better decisions,” he told The Logan Daily News. “It’s putting hope and normalcy back into their lives.”

eTMS, like any other form of treatment for depression and related disorders, is not a cure-all. The eTMS Ohio program, according to Harkins, follows treatment sessions with periodic check-ins. At three, six, nine and twelve months after the end of treatment, recruiters are obligated to contact the recipient of the treatment and report whether or not it’s having a lasting positive effect.

Alyssa Love, the medical manager at Perry Behavioral Heath, is well-versed in the treatment. The clinic has been deeply involved in TMS for years. The site was heavily involved in the previous Veterans NOW program.

“The amount of positive impact we’ve seen has been tremendous,” she said. “People going from not being able to even make eye contact, to communicating and joking around with you.”

Love told The Logan Daily News that treatment is not limited to one round of sessions. Some patients return for follow-up treatments, or “tune-ups,” who have not displayed any additional side effects.

As approved by the FDA, TMS can only be used to treat depression, anxiety, and OCD. For those with PTSD, insomnia, drug addiction, and related mood disorders, insurance will not cover the treatment cost.

Joe Charles, project manager of eTMS Ohio, thinks he sees a gap in logic. TMS treatment has a demonstrably positive effect on patients with PTSD because the condition is often indistinct from the stress that depression puts on the brain. The strict distinction between various depressive and mood disorders is often a matter of technicality, semantics and, of course, what insurance will cover.

For diagnosed sufferers of depression, anxiety, and OCD, TMS will not be covered by insurance unless one has already undergone antidepressant medication. Patients must prove that medication had no clinically meaningful response before they will be approved for TMS.

“The people who don’t want this to succeed are the pharmaceutical companies,” Charles alleged. From his perspective, there’s an incentive for those companies to block any alternative forms of treatment for depressive and mood disorders.

For Charles, the program’s primary goal is to treat veterans and first responders, but the overarching mission is to provide evidence that eTMS should be approved for PTSD treatment by the FDA.

In his time speaking with the Daily News, Harkins preferred to focus on how eTMS Ohio has helped its patients as well as recruiters. In a group of veterans, there’s a sense of connection and brotherhood that comes from shared experience, something that can’t be replicated in the company of regular civilians.

“(The program) is bringing a sense of purpose, routine and motivation” to the workers, he told the Daily News. And for the patients: “When you’re sitting across the room from someone reading out of a book, just explaining your medical condition,” it’s hard to feel your struggles are really being heard.New

Email at rmorris@logandaily.com