Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

• Ohio Venture Capital Authority meeting, 1 p.m., Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, room 1960, 19th floor, Columbus. The Ohio Venture Capital Authority oversees the activities of the Ohio Capital Fund, a portfolio of seed and early-stage capital investments. The goal of the fund is to drive entrepreneurial growth and job creation in Ohio.

• Falls Township Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93N.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

• Hocking County commissioners meeting, 11:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers.

Monday, Nov. 28

• Buckeye Hills Regional Council Broadband Committee meeting, 1 p.m., Buckeye Hills Regional Council, 1400 Pike Street, Marietta. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss the recently released Federal Communications Commission Notice of Funding Opportunity for the American Connectivity Plan Outreach Program as well as FCC Broadband Availability Mapping.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

• Washington Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall.

Friday, Dec. 2

• Buckeye Hills Regional Council (BHRC) Executive Committee regular meeting, 11:30 a.m., 1400 Pike St., Marietta.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

• District 18 Ohio Public Works Commission Executive Committee meeting Fiscal Year 2024 (Round 37), 10 a.m., Buckeye Hills Regional Council, 1400 Pike St., Marietta. The purpose of this meeting is to review and approve the Fiscal Year 2024 (Round 37) State Capital Improvement Program and the Local Transportation Improvement Program slate of projects. The Regional Transportation Planning Organization Committee will meet at 11 a.m. following the Public Works Committee meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to review the capital block grant project intake and the Long Range Transportation Plan.

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 5:30 p.m.