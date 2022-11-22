City officials clarify short-term rental regulations

LOGAN — Logan city officials met last Thursday evening to discuss zoning issues, which have been raised by the increased number of people recently seeking to operate short-term rentals inside the city. (These businesses are popularly, if somewhat misleadingly, referred to generically as air bnbs.)

Law director Abigail Saving explained, for the benefit of city council members, members of the zoning board of appeals, and members of the public, the city’s existing procedure for regulating such businesses. A number of new cases concerning proposed short-term rentals are reportedly scheduled to be heard by the zoning board.

When someone seeks a permit for a short-term rental business, Saving indicated, the first thing to determine is whether the use they are describing falls under an already defined and permitted use in city code.

The city’s R2 and R2B residential zones, for example, allow “tourist home,” “rooming house” or “boarding house” as conditional uses – i.e., allowable with a conditional use permit. Depending on the details of the proposed short-term rental business and where it’s located, it may need to seek its permit as one of these.

This precludes seeking a permit based on the claim that the new use will be one substantially the same as an existing permitted use; to go this route, according to the law director, requires that there be no permitted use in city code that would cover the proposed new business.

“A threshold question to whether a use will be substantially similar is whether the use is otherwise listed as a permitted or conditional use in the appendix attached to the zoning code,” Saving confirmed after the meeting. “If the proposed use is already listed as a permitted or conditional use in another zoning classification, it is not appropriate to proceed as a substantially similar use.”

If the use intended for a property doesn’t meet the description of a permitted use that’s in the code, Saving said, the property owner has the options of asking the BZA for either a conditional use permit or a variance, depending on the property’s zoning classification.

Zoning Clerk Amy Adams said when people come to her with questions about their plans to operate short-term rentals in the city, “I give them a packet” containing information on the permitted uses in different zoning districts. “They are given the information,” she said – suggesting, however, that whether they all actually read it is another question.

Noting that city code describes explicitly the regulatory process involved, Saving said that a person wanting to pursue such a business in the city is not lacking in available direction.

“I just don’t understand if somebody’s looking at this (information), how they wouldn’t understand what they need to do,” she said.

She also suggested, however, that if a person is trying to decide whether to invest in a business and wants to know beforehand whether it is likely to be allowed as a permitted use, a substantially similar use, a conditional use, or will need a variance, or whether physical changes need to be made to the site to meet requirements for a certain use, that property owner might wish tp seek professional guidance.

“That’s what attorneys are there for,” Saving said. As a representative of the city, she noted, she cannot provide property owners with advice along these lines.

A couple of members of the public attended the meeting including Danielle Lehman, who raised questions about at what point, if enough homes in a predominantly single-family area convert to short-term rentals, this begins to conflict with the neighborhood’s essential character.

Saving suggested there is nothing “black and white” in code about this question of essential character, but that it is a factor that can be weighed by the BZA in making its decisions.

City Council Member Shirley Chapman also reminded those in attendance that city officials “will be soon reviewing our code,” which could lead to changes in, for example, the length of stays allowed in short-term rentals.

