HVCH gives Healthcare Worker of the Year, Excellence in Leadership awards

LOGAN – Gina Burgess, dietary aide, Nutrition Services, has been named Healthcare Worker of the Year at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, the hospital announced Friday in a news release.

“This is a special day because we recognize employees whose service has exceeded expectations, or whose dedication to the hospital is obvious in everything they do. That should make us all proud,” HVCH President and CEO Stacey Gabriel said.

HVCH employees cast ballots to select Healthcare Worker of the Year and Burgess won by popular vote. “Our employees had to make a difficult decision this year. They had five excellent nominations for Healthcare Worker of the Year,” Gabriel said. Other nominees included Letha Burrell, RN, Outpatient Surgery; Tyler Frasure, buyer, Purchasing; Colleen Kelleher, physical therapist, Rehab.; and Emily Martin, RN, Infusion/Outpatient Clinic.

“When the Nutrition Services Department lost several veteran employees over the past year, Gina was an excellent candidate for the vacant supervisor position,” Gabriel said of Burgess. “As primary lead, Gina models the behavior and expectations of the department as she encourages the team to work together through thick and thin. As a representative of HVCH, Gina knows the importance of patient satisfaction and patient experience. She understands how important food and nutrition are, not only to the patient’s experience here at the hospital, but to their overall health and wellbeing. She goes above and beyond to assist patients in choosing foods that fit into their therapeutic diet order, while honoring their food preferences. Our patient satisfaction scores for food service are consistently 100%, and Gina works hard to keep it that way.”

The Excellence in Leadership Award also was given during the ceremony. The award was introduced to recognize hospital directors, managers and supervisors for exemplary behavior in their leadership role. This year’s award was given to Cart Switzer, director of rehabilitation.

“Cart can easily be described as conscientious and caring and is a respected director,” Gabriel said. “Job openings in his department are rare, with the average tenure of an employee being more than 10 years. This is largely due to the close, family-centered environment he has created. He is one of the many ‘working’ directors here at HVCH, taking on a patient load as well as his management duties. He takes pride in his department and his building and can often be found salting sidewalks or calling patients in the event of inclement weather. Cart is a leader you wish you could clone. His integrity and ethical standard set the bar for leadership. He genuinely cares about the hospital, our patients, staff and the community. It is an honor to lead with him.”

Gabriel concluded: “In every organization, the people who show up every day are the greatest assets and these employees have been showing up for many years. We all know healthcare is a tough industry but knowing that our patients and customers have so many staff members with this kind of dedication makes it all worthwhile.”

Hocking Valley is a community non-profit hospital with an emergency department, urgent care and a wide variety of clinical, specialty, telehealth and outpatient services. For more information, contact the Community Relations office at (740) 380-8336.