ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

HVCH gives Healthcare Worker of the Year, Excellence in Leadership awards

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMItg_0jJfNxqW00

LOGAN – Gina Burgess, dietary aide, Nutrition Services, has been named Healthcare Worker of the Year at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, the hospital announced Friday in a news release.

“This is a special day because we recognize employees whose service has exceeded expectations, or whose dedication to the hospital is obvious in everything they do. That should make us all proud,” HVCH President and CEO Stacey Gabriel said.

HVCH employees cast ballots to select Healthcare Worker of the Year and Burgess won by popular vote. “Our employees had to make a difficult decision this year. They had five excellent nominations for Healthcare Worker of the Year,” Gabriel said. Other nominees included Letha Burrell, RN, Outpatient Surgery; Tyler Frasure, buyer, Purchasing; Colleen Kelleher, physical therapist, Rehab.; and Emily Martin, RN, Infusion/Outpatient Clinic.

“When the Nutrition Services Department lost several veteran employees over the past year, Gina was an excellent candidate for the vacant supervisor position,” Gabriel said of Burgess. “As primary lead, Gina models the behavior and expectations of the department as she encourages the team to work together through thick and thin. As a representative of HVCH, Gina knows the importance of patient satisfaction and patient experience. She understands how important food and nutrition are, not only to the patient’s experience here at the hospital, but to their overall health and wellbeing. She goes above and beyond to assist patients in choosing foods that fit into their therapeutic diet order, while honoring their food preferences. Our patient satisfaction scores for food service are consistently 100%, and Gina works hard to keep it that way.”

The Excellence in Leadership Award also was given during the ceremony. The award was introduced to recognize hospital directors, managers and supervisors for exemplary behavior in their leadership role. This year’s award was given to Cart Switzer, director of rehabilitation.

“Cart can easily be described as conscientious and caring and is a respected director,” Gabriel said. “Job openings in his department are rare, with the average tenure of an employee being more than 10 years. This is largely due to the close, family-centered environment he has created. He is one of the many ‘working’ directors here at HVCH, taking on a patient load as well as his management duties. He takes pride in his department and his building and can often be found salting sidewalks or calling patients in the event of inclement weather. Cart is a leader you wish you could clone. His integrity and ethical standard set the bar for leadership. He genuinely cares about the hospital, our patients, staff and the community. It is an honor to lead with him.”

Gabriel concluded: “In every organization, the people who show up every day are the greatest assets and these employees have been showing up for many years. We all know healthcare is a tough industry but knowing that our patients and customers have so many staff members with this kind of dedication makes it all worthwhile.”

Hocking Valley is a community non-profit hospital with an emergency department, urgent care and a wide variety of clinical, specialty, telehealth and outpatient services. For more information, contact the Community Relations office at (740) 380-8336.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died

Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries

A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SGT. KOCHERAN: Stable and giving two thumbs up

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy who was shot in the line of duty earlier this month has been moved from critical to stable. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was ambushed on November 17 outside of the county Sheriff’s office by a gunman. Kocheran was shot once in the chest, grazing his heart, collapsing his lung, and lodging a bullet in his liver. He was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in life-threatening condition and since undergone several surgeries.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

Sheetz coming to New Concord

A popular chain of convenience stores that are also known for having electric charging stations, as well as traditional gas pumps, has announced its newest location in the Village of New Concord, on the county’s far east side. The announcement comes after Sheetz, the establishment, already has had a...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
ocj.com

A weed’s dream come true

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Miller, Mike H.

Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller. He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union. He also worked for Thermo Fisher...
PARKERSBURG, WV
orbitmediaonline.com

Convenience store breaks ground

Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 29 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
534
Followers
811
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy