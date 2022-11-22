BAKEcation warms holiday and winter travel in Ohio’s Hocking Hills

LOGAN – Explore Hocking Hills on Friday launched its new BAKEcation, a one-of-a-kind travel experience that capitalizes on the warm winter escapes offered by area’s cozy cabins and luxury lodges, tree houses and other unique accommodations. Most feature full kitchens that invite families and groups of friends to gather and create together. Ideal for multi-generational families, groups of girlfriends, couples, mother/daughter and sister groups, among others, travelers can call 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464) to reserve their BAKEcation kit in advance after booking a Hocking Hills cabin.

Upon arriving in the Hocking Hills, BAKEcationers stop by the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center, 13178 OH-664, en route to their cabin, where they can borrow – at no charge – a basket loaded with tools they’ll need for holiday and winter baking. Kits include everything from a mixer, spatulas, baking sheets and pans to a mixing bowl, rolling pin, cookie cutters and stamps, and cooling racks. Travelers are required only to show their lodging confirmation and a driver’s license and credit card to ensure they return the BAKEcation kit to the Welcome Center for the next visitor to enjoy. Details are available at Hockinghillsbakecation.com, along with links to cabins and other lodging, dining options and all there is to do in the Hocking Hills, with additional traveler information found at ExploreHockingHills.com.

“So many of our holiday and winter guests get together with friends and family in the gorgeous cabins and lodges around the Hocking Hills to bake together,” said Explore Hocking Hills Executive Director Karen Raymore in a news release. “We wanted to make it extra easy for them to have just about every tool they might possibly need right at their fingertips, without having to load up the car with everything but the kitchen sink.”

Raymore added that her team has included favorite family recipes from Hocking Hills residents, along with a list of nearby stores and shops where visitors can pick up any forgotten ingredients. Hocking Hills BAKEcation is offered throughout the holidays and beyond, with recipes changing seasonally. All recipes are available online at Hockinghillsbakecation.com so visitors have an ingredient shopping list.

Complete traveler information is available ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).