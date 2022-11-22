Ridges Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Nov. 28

ATHENS – The Ridges Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet virtually at from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

At the upcoming meeting, Ohio University officials and consultant teams from The Ridges Development Advisors will provide an update on the development advisor’s work. As a reminder, The Ridges Framework Plan serves as the guiding plan for building and land usage at The Ridges and the Development Advisors are charged with developing a plan for implementation to attract external development.

The meeting will be held in the conference room of the first floor in Ridges Building 13, 14 and 18. The meeting will also be held virtually over Microsoft Teams. To join the meeting virtually, click here, using meeting ID: 282 576 794 433 and passcode: JWpaKU. Call in using audio only by dialing +1 614-706-6572, using the phone conference ID: 507 186 347#.

Ridges Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public; however, opportunities for questions or comments by the general public will not be available during the meeting unless specifically invited by The Ridges Advisory Committee chair. Community suggestions and/or feedback may be submitted to planning@ohio.edu.

The Ridges Advisory Committee, which is composed of members representing Ohio University, the city of Athens and Athens County, is tasked with periodically providing feedback on the comprehensive land use plans for The Ridges and the University’s progress toward its implementation. The committee reports its recommendations to Ohio University’s president.