Hocking County, OH

Facebook harassment case ends in probation, restitution

By By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR
 5 days ago

LOGAN — A 46-year-old McArthur woman who has pled guilty to charges in connection with the harassment of another person using fake Facebook accounts has been placed on three years of community control probation.

Donna M. Hamler was arrested Sept. 7 by Hocking County Sheriff’s officers, and originally charged with pandering obscenity, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and telecommunications harassment. She was alleged to have enlisted the help of a 14-year-old relative in creating more than eight fake Facebook pages to be used in harassing her victim. In the course of carrying out the scheme, it was alleged, she had sent obscene photos to the teen to be used in the harassment.

On Nov. 2 Hamler entered a guilty plea in Hocking County Common Pleas Court to a fifth-degree felony count of possessing criminal tools, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of telecommunications harassment,

On the felony charge she was sentenced to three years on community control probation. On the misdemeanor she was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 56 days she has served, and the remaining 24 days suspended. She was also given a $1,000 suspended fine, ordered to pay court costs, and ordered to pay her victim $670.84 in restitution at the rate of $50 per month. She was also ordered to undergo mental health counseling.

55K+
