Three things to know

Hospital recognizes top employee. A dietary aide at Hocking Valley Community Hospital has been named the facility’s Healthcare Worker of the Year, HVCH announced Friday in a news release. Gina Burgess, was chosen by a vote of hospital employees Learn more on page A5.

OU launches branding campaign. Ohio University has grown to be a national leader in preparing students for careers in health. Now the university is spreading the good news with a statewide branding campaign to increase awareness of its leadership in health. Learn more on page A6.

Probation assigned in telecom harassment case. A 46-year-old McArthur woman who has pled guilty to charges in connection with the harassment of another person using fake Facebook accounts has been placed on three years of community control probation. Learn more on page A6.