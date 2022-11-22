Resort firm drops two defendants from subdivision lawsuit

LOGAN – A Pickaway County-based holiday resort company has dropped two residents of a Rockbridge subdivision from its lawsuit over what it calls interference with the company’s attempt to sell part of the site. This still leaves multiple residents as named defendants in the legal complaint, however.

As previously reported in The Logan Daily News, in January Holiday Industries, Inc., filed its lawsuit in Hocking County Common Pleas Court, naming as defendants 22 people with addresses in the subdivision known as The Cliffs.

Holiday Industries owns an unoccupied tract of about three acres within the housing complex. When the company tried to sell the land in June 2021, its lawsuit alleges, it met with a protest from an adjacent resident, who told a real estate agent for the company that he and other residents believed the land was a community park that was legally restricted from being sold.

After a prospective buyer signed a purchase contract for $92,500, the lawsuit claimed, two residents of The Cliffs contacted the title agency involved in the deal, claiming that documentation existed showing the land’s protected status as a park. This caused the sale to fall through, the lawsuit claims.

The suit alleges that these actions have clouded Holiday Industries title to its property, making it more difficult to sell. It asks for at least $25,000 in damages from each of two of the named defendants, as well as a declaratory judgment that makes clear the “rights, duties, encumbrances and liabilities” of all the parties under existing deeds.

The two defendants facing potential money damages, Jorge M. Ripoli and Debra P. Thompson, have filed a motion to dismiss the suit, calling it a tactic meant to frighten The Cliffs residents out of asserting any legal interest in the land Holiday Industries wants to sell.

In a notice filed with the court Nov. 16, the company announced that it is dismissing without prejudice its claims against two defendants, David and Kimberly Thomas. No indication is given of why. Dismissal without prejudice means the claims against these defendants could be re-filed.

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com