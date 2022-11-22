we were on this cruise and I'm here to tell you, they had alpt of issues. they said they were short staffed, food awful, machines down, couldn't get ice, paid for full deluxe beverage package soda and alcohol because if 1 in room gets it makes both get it and ypu couldn't even get drinks half the time of you wanted to get a csn drink. they wouldn't give it to you. ship cards keep getting locked for no reason, stayed in guest services and they had no explanations and would always happen when on 1 of the islands.of course.. you couldn't use or get soda without their special drink cups so we got them but we dropped one , I said yes, and I dropped it and it broke and need another one.. just so many problems on this cruise and 1st time cruising on Royal. I believe such a big ship they don't have it together need more staff and ones they have didn't want to work. this is a sad situation with this steward and we didn't even know. first time hearing about it. so sad!!!
The absolute misery. I don't know how the Navy does it, never leaving your work environment. RIP to all cruise employees that ended their shifts in such a tragic way.
wow so SAD should've let man leave gotten somebody else who probably would've has job need money. unfortunately he took his life right on ship. now they going listen to there employees stress working cruise line less people long hour take toll on you mentally physically. some customers can be very Disrespectful very cruel. R.I.P he's at peace 🙏😢😭 Nobody really knows what person going through mentally
