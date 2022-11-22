ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

I Nita Martini
5d ago

Funny how they say Republican was wiped out when race was both so close I say show just how bad are country came how split this hole election was . Nothing really to celebrate most where won by the skin of there teeth !!!!!!! Nothing to be proud of here !!!!!

Guest
4d ago

Hard to win when Dems control the counting! If the tables were turned I can’t imagine the riots that would occur!!

desert tramp
4d ago

seems all those california democrats who ran away from their state seems to forget their party was the reason they left there, but instead of helping their new home, they are still voting for the party which ruined their state. please people don't bring the problems and laws which you ran away from to us and ruined why you moved here for.

Arizona Capitol Times

Election challenges mount

Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes’ attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory

A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections

Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
coloradopols.com

Joe Oltmann: The Porta-Potty Rebellion Begins

—– The word went out before the Thanksgiving holiday that Black Friday 2022 would be the day (you’ve heard this before but for real this time) that the election stealers across this great country finally get some ‘countability. Although Colorado’s Heidi Ganahl lost her race by numbers that not even the most devoted election conspiracy theorist could dispute–and she did consult with them–Colorado’s leading conspiracy theorist podcaster who wants to hang a whole slew of people including Gov. Jared Polis, Joe Oltmann, called for patriots to converge on the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix this morning to demand a new election for defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake:
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
ARIZONA STATE
Mohave Daily News

Proposition's failure to impact fire districts

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore said he was disappointed that Arizona voters rejected a sales tax measure that would help fund fire districts across the state. He also said he was unsure how much the narrow defeat will hurt the nearly 150 districts that have...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
azmirror.com

Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm

The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Loser in Arizona attorney general race asking judge to block certification of Kris Mayes as winner

PHOENIX -- The apparently losing candidate for Arizona attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner. Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.
ARIZONA STATE
