Report: Wisconsin Making 'Strong Push' To Hire Luke Fickell
The Badgers reportedly want to land Fickell in the next two days.
Kentucky football’s Mark Stoops has a balancing act to perform when assessing season
After slipping to 7-5 in 2022, UK football coach Mark Stoops has some big decisions to make when it comes to charting a path forward.
Mackenzie Holmes’ 27 points leads No. 6 Indiana past Memphis
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes continued her strong play in the Las Vegas Invitational with 27 points and five rebounds. She led No. 6 Indiana to a 79-64 victory over Memphis. Holmes totaled 53 points and 17 rebounds as the Hoosiers went 2-0 in Las Vegas. She made a combined 22 of 25 shots, including 12 of 15 against Memphis. The Hoosiers, at 7-0, are off to their best start since opening 10-0 in the 2018-19 season. They have won every game by double digits.
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next coach and will be introduced...
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Hawks Game
Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.
Sam Pittman Has to Figure Out Same Thing Everybody Else Does
Hogs finished like some of us said before season started ... middle of road.
Falcons vs. Commanders Inactives: Chase Young OUT, But Will Logan Thomas Play?
With defensive end Chase Young missing the Washington Commanders' contest against the Atlanta Falcons, is there enough on the field to stay above .500?
Green, Sengun, Smith lead Rockets past Thunder, 118-105
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Portland last March 25-26. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 of the Thunder’s first 22 points of the game and has scored 30 or more in four straight games.
