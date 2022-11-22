Read full article on original website
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety
(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
Watchdog Group Ranks N.H. Highest In Nation For Hospital Safety
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBZ NewsRadio) — New Hampshire is ranked as the number one state for hospital safety, according to a recent report from the national nonprofit watchdog organization The Leapfrog Group. The 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade gives general hospitals nationwide a grade from "A" to "F" based on...
Man missing in South Carolina after fleeing from officers, driving into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man is missing after he fled from police early Friday morning and drove into a river. According to NCPD, officers got a call from someone staying at an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood at about 4:00 a.m. complaining that a man […]
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
Organized Retail Crime Unit Proposed
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is pursuing funding from the Legislature to establish an Organized Retail Crime Unit in his office. Organized Retail Crime involves a group of individuals that steal products not for their own personal use, but to resell them for a profit. This does not include general retail crimes like petty theft, shoplifting or poverty-driven crimes.
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
Chick-fil-A Supply, which was founded in 2020, supplements the restaurant’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain.
Study: Massachusetts Makes Top 3 List Of Healthiest States
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Massachusetts made the top three in a new study revealing the healthiest states in the United States. The online fitness resource, Total Shape, conducted the study by analyzing data on various health indicators in each state. Gym memberships, amount of gyms per 100,000 people, the percentage of adult smokers, and obesity rates in each state were a few of the indicators analyzed.
South Carolina Taxpayers May Be Getting a Bonus Tax Rebate
Some South Carolina residents will have a little extra money to spend this holiday season in the form of bonus tax rebates. The state’s Department of Revenue announced on Twitter on Nov. 14 that it has begun issuing state tax rebates to taxpayers who are eligible for the rebates.
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations
INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Whitmer, DeWine enter friendly wager over big game
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is agreeing to a friendly wager with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine over the Michigan v. Ohio State game this weekend. Whitmer wagered a Buddy's pizza, a case of Vernors and a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes. DeWine offered up Stewart's Root Beer, jumbo cream puffs...
Eligible New Mexico Residents to Receive One-Time Payment of $400 - Are You Eligible?
Thousands of New Mexico residents are about to receive a one-time payment worth up to $400. Eligible residents should receive their money no later than the end of the month. State lawmakers approved $10 million earlier this year to supplement this relief package. (source)
Washington's Missing Persons Alert System Finds Most People
In the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has coordinated a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System, including:. 5 Amber Alerts looking for missing children. 47 Silver Alerts looking for missing seniors. 8 Endangered Missing Persons Alerts looking for...
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
"Go Green On Black Friday" Hikes Were Available Across The Commonwealth
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Feeling the urge to work off some of that Thanksgiving stuffing? Guided hikes were available for the public to join around Massachusetts on Friday to give those seeking some exercise a chance to do so in nature. Five guided hikes were available across the Commonwealth...
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
