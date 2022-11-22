ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety

(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
IOWA STATE
Watchdog Group Ranks N.H. Highest In Nation For Hospital Safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBZ NewsRadio) — New Hampshire is ranked as the number one state for hospital safety, according to a recent report from the national nonprofit watchdog organization The Leapfrog Group. The 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade gives general hospitals nationwide a grade from "A" to "F" based on...
COLORADO STATE
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
Organized Retail Crime Unit Proposed

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is pursuing funding from the Legislature to establish an Organized Retail Crime Unit in his office. Organized Retail Crime involves a group of individuals that steal products not for their own personal use, but to resell them for a profit. This does not include general retail crimes like petty theft, shoplifting or poverty-driven crimes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Study: Massachusetts Makes Top 3 List Of Healthiest States

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Massachusetts made the top three in a new study revealing the healthiest states in the United States. The online fitness resource, Total Shape, conducted the study by analyzing data on various health indicators in each state. Gym memberships, amount of gyms per 100,000 people, the percentage of adult smokers, and obesity rates in each state were a few of the indicators analyzed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
ELGIN, SC
Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations

INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Whitmer, DeWine enter friendly wager over big game

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is agreeing to a friendly wager with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine over the Michigan v. Ohio State game this weekend. Whitmer wagered a Buddy's pizza, a case of Vernors and a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes. DeWine offered up Stewart's Root Beer, jumbo cream puffs...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington's Missing Persons Alert System Finds Most People

In the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has coordinated a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System, including:. 5 Amber Alerts looking for missing children. 47 Silver Alerts looking for missing seniors. 8 Endangered Missing Persons Alerts looking for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
CHARLESTON, SC
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
MANCHESTER, NH

