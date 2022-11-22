ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

milfordmirror.com

John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board

A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
milfordmirror.com

Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Religion briefs, Nov. 25, 2022

WOODBRIDGE — Congregation B’nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge, announces the following services and programs. We are streaming and live for Shabbat evening and morning services. We are no longer Zooming these services. We ask that anyone entering the building vaccinated, including boosters. Saturday, 9 a.m. Bread and...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford native uses her love of art as therapy

MILFORD — Growing up in a family of artists, Erica Hatrick frequently found herself silently observing others, noting various aspects of their behavior. The Milford native merged her twin interests in college, studying art therapy at Albertus Magnus College. "And it's history from there," she said. Hatrick recently opened...
MILFORD, CT

