From the gas tax to 'hero' pay, here's what to know about Monday's special legislative session in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A special one-day, lame-duck session of the Connecticut General Assembly on Monday is expected to extend the gas-tax holiday through December and free bus rides until the end of March, while providing more winter-heating relief for lower-income families, and so-called hero pay for essential workers during the pandemic.
30 CT holiday markets to shop after Thanksgiving

Buying gifts online may be easy, but it lacks the best part about holiday shopping: the experience. Venues across Connecticut are setting up holiday markets to support local artists and provide options for residents buy gifts for loved ones. Here is a guide to 2022 CT Holiday Markets:. Guilford Art...
CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A couple of showers;49;32;NW;15;76%;90%;1. Chester;Breezy with a shower;50;31;NW;16;73%;83%;1. Danbury;A couple of showers;49;30;NW;15;76%;90%;1. Groton;Breezy with a shower;55;35;NW;16;78%;82%;1. Hartford;Breezy with a shower;49;34;NW;15;78%;81%;1. Meriden;Breezy with a shower;49;31;NW;15;79%;84%;1. New Haven;A couple of showers;50;35;NW;15;73%;88%;1. Oxford;Breezy with a shower;47;31;NW;15;73%;85%;1. Willimantic;Breezy with a...
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
