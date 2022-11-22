Read full article on original website
From the gas tax to 'hero' pay, here's what to know about Monday's special legislative session in CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A special one-day, lame-duck session of the Connecticut General Assembly on Monday is expected to extend the gas-tax holiday through December and free bus rides until the end of March, while providing more winter-heating relief for lower-income families, and so-called hero pay for essential workers during the pandemic.
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
30 CT holiday markets to shop after Thanksgiving
Buying gifts online may be easy, but it lacks the best part about holiday shopping: the experience. Venues across Connecticut are setting up holiday markets to support local artists and provide options for residents buy gifts for loved ones. Here is a guide to 2022 CT Holiday Markets:. Guilford Art...
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A couple of showers;49;32;NW;15;76%;90%;1. Chester;Breezy with a shower;50;31;NW;16;73%;83%;1. Danbury;A couple of showers;49;30;NW;15;76%;90%;1. Groton;Breezy with a shower;55;35;NW;16;78%;82%;1. Hartford;Breezy with a shower;49;34;NW;15;78%;81%;1. Meriden;Breezy with a shower;49;31;NW;15;79%;84%;1. New Haven;A couple of showers;50;35;NW;15;73%;88%;1. Oxford;Breezy with a shower;47;31;NW;15;73%;85%;1. Willimantic;Breezy with a...
No. 20 UConn men's basketball vs. Iowa State: Time, TV and what you need to know
PORTLAND, Ore. — Few would deny that Dan Hurley has done a terrific job of turning around the UConn men's basketball program. But even Hurley's latest reclamation project takes a backseat to what T.J. Otzelberger has done at Iowa State. Otzelberger arrived in Ames, Iowa last season after two...
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
